Italy could make financial ‘exceptions’ for Guardiola

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has held talks about becoming Italy head coach, Italian Football Federation president Giovanni Malago has confirmed.

Guardiola left Manchester City this summer after 10 successful years in England, during which time he won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League.

Italy have been without a head coach since Gennaro Gattuso resigned in April following the country's failure to qualify for a third World Cup in a row.

Sky Italia first reported contact between the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the 55-year-old on Monday.

In an interview with Italian digital sports media platform Cronache di spogliatoio,, external Malago confirmed talks had been held with the Spaniard and that "exceptions" could be made for his salary.

"[Financial] Exceptions have been made, exceptions that for example may concern the name that is so overbearing in these hours: Pep Guardiola," said Malago.

"Exceptions for obvious reasons that I am not here to explain, but it is not certain that this thing will go through."

BBC Sport has contacted the Italian Football Federation for comment.

Another former Manchester City manager, Roberto Mancini - who guided Italy to Euro 2020 glory five years ago - and former midfielder Andrea Pirlo, who manages Dubai United, are also being considered for the role.

Asked if Guardiola, Mancini and Pirlo are the only candidates, Malago responded: "Absolutely not. We think about a certain profile and certainly these names fall into that category."

Italy's men's national team has been managed by an Italian throughout its history except for two occasions.

Hungarian Lajos Czeizler was part of the technical committee that was in charge in the 1950s and legendary Argentine Helenio Herrera was joint manager with Italian Ferruccio Valcareggi in the following decade.

Guardiola has never managed in the country but speaks fluent Italian and spent two seasons playing in Serie A from 2001 to 2003, with two spells at Brescia and one at Roma.

If he is named Italy head coach, it would be a quick return to football after his spell at City came to an end in May, when he said: "I am so tired. Seriously, I am so tired.

"The memories I have of Barcelona and Bayern Munich are unbeatable but the luggage of memories I have from here from 10 years is more than any other."

Guardiola's time at City followed trophy-laden spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

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