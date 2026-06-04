Man City consider legal action after Haaland claim

Manchester City are contemplating taking legal action after a Real Madrid presidential candidate promised to sign their striker Erling Haaland.

Enrique Riquelme - a renewable energy magnate who is challenging current president Florentino Perez for the position - unveiled a Real Madrid shirt bearing Haaland's name while on television on Wednesday, saying: "He has a release clause and would like to join Real Madrid. If I become president, he will play for Real Madrid."

A swift denial was issued in a joint statement by Haaland's father and agent before City rubbished the suggestion.

"The stories which have emerged from Spain regarding the future of Erling Haaland are untrue," the statement read. "There is no chance of this happening, and there is no contractual clause to enable it.

"We are considering legal action for the use of our player image in this context."

Enrique also pledged to sign City midfielder Rodri, adding: "He is a great player, in a position where Madrid need to strengthen.

"We have spoken to his agent. We have to respect his club, but if I'm president, he will play for Madrid. I will do everything possible."

Haaland's father Alfe Inge and agent Rafaela Pimenta said in their joint statement: "All very entertaining but not true.

"We wish all the best for both candidates in the Real Madrid elections."

What is happening in the Real Madrid election?

Riquelme has challenged Perez in the election – the first time in 20 years Perez has not stood unopposed – following two seasons in which the club has won no major trophies.

The 37-year-old has run on a campaign of vast giveaways, including a promise to build a members' city for fans of the club in the area surrounding the training base featuring swimming pools, padel courts and a basketball arena.

He has also suggested reducing the annual membership fee by up to 50% if the team does not win the Champions League next season.

Riquelme also opposes Perez's decision to hire Jose Mourinho as the club's manager. That appointment can only be formally confirmed if Perez wins the election.

The team behind Riquelme's campaign has hinted that former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is their main target for the position.

"My coach is the one Real Madrid fans wants," he said on Wednesday, without revealing a name.

When asked about Klopp in an interview with The Athletic last month, Riquelme said: "Naturally, I would love for profiles of that calibre, and others like them, to coach this club."

The Perez campaign has sought to dismiss Riquelme's strategy of immediately bringing in superstar names as unrealistic.

Rodri, 29, recently said he will resolve his future after the upcoming World Cup.

"When a player is approaching the final stage of his contract, it's normal for names to be mentioned," he added.

"I'm very calm, I know exactly where I stand, and I'll tell you that perhaps if there hadn't been a World Cup, things might be different now."

Enrique Riquelme's ventures in solar energy led to him being named one of the 100 most creative Spaniards in the business world by Forbes in 2020

Perez, meanwhile, has pledged to reinvigorate the squad with new signings of his own and to reduce the inter-team disputes which marred the second half of the season after Alvaro Arbeloa replaced the sacked Xabi Alonso as manager.

If he is confirmed as the election winner, the club will confirm the signings of former Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries, in deals which have already been agreed.

"I always say that in football you don't always win," Perez said on Wednesday.

"We haven't achieved the expected results, but we've identified the problems. The team couldn't have a pre-season due to the Club World Cup, and that hampered us all year.

"We had almost 30 injuries in the first half of the season and that was a decisive factor.

"We're already working to face the challenges of the new season."

The campaign has been characterised by repeated attempts from both sides to ridicule the opposition.

The team backing 79-year-old Perez purchased advertising space during Riquelme's appearance on El Hormiguero - a long-running chat show featuring puppets and novelty variety acts - in which they announced Mourinho as the team's new manager and called on members to back their candidate.

Why do Real Madrid have elections and how do they work?

Real Madrid has been owned by its members throughout its history. The process of electing a president is seen as the most democratic way for members to have a say in how the club is governed and how its future strategy should be shaped.

Just under 100,000 members are eligible to vote in the election, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 7 June.

Each member pays an annual fee of around £130, generating around £10m in income for the club.

The vote was called early by Perez himself, in an attempt secure a renewed mandate following a period of on-field unrest and disapproval in the stands at the Santiago Bernabeu. He is considered the overwhelming favourite to win.

Florentino Perez is a former Madrid city councillor who made millions working in the construction industry

Club legends have come out to support both candidates. Though the majority - including Karim Benzema, Casemiro, and Roberto Carlos - are backing Perez, former captains Iker Casillas and Fernando Hierro have pledged their support for Riquelme.

Perez first became president in 2000, having himself promised to usher in a new era of success by building a team of 'Galacticos' comprising new superstar signings.

His pledge to sign Barcelona's Luis Figo played a crucial role in his victory over incumbent Lorenzo Sanz, who had twice overseen Champions League wins during his tenure, and was followed up by the signings of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, David Beckham, and Michael Owen in each of the following summers.

Perez resigned in 2006, amid diminishing results for the team, but returned in 2009 when he stood unopposed for the presidency.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.