Why has Erling Haaland added ‘Braut’ to Norway shirt?

Norway's star striker, Erling Haaland, has chosen to add the name 'Braut' to his shirt while representing his country.

While his Manchester City shirts simply use the name Haaland - his father Alf-Inge's surname - he has included his mother Gry Marita Braut's surname for international appearances.

It is common in Norwegian culture for people to include both maternal and paternal names in their surname.

Alf-Inge Haaland is a former Premier League player, and Gry Marita Braut is a former elite heptathlete.

In Erling Haaland's early career at Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, the striker was referred to by the double surname.

But he dropped Braut while playing for Dortmund and for Manchester City.

When asked to pronounce his name for World Cup media purposes, Haaland, 25, spoke his name as Erling Braut Haaland.

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