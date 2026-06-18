Football

Konate to join Real Madrid on four-year deal

Source: BBC  
  18 June 2026 9:47pm
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Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Ibrahima Konate on a four-year contract when the France centre-back leaves Liverpool.

The 27-year-old is leaving the Reds on a free transfer at the end of June after the two parties failed to agree on a new deal because of a gap between the defender and the club over his value and wages.

Real Madrid say they have reached an agreement with Konate "for him to become a Real Madrid player for the next four seasons, until 30 June 2030".

Konate, who is part of his country's squad at the 2026 World Cup, joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2021 for £35m on a five-year contract.

He made 183 appearances for the Anfield club in all competitions and won the Premier League, FA Cup and two League Cups.

Konate recently said he had been "deeply saddened that I didn't get the chance to say goodbye" to the Liverpool fans when the Reds played their final Premier League game of the season against Brentford on 24 May.

He added: "At that moment, I didn't know it would be my final time wearing this shirt in front of you."

Konate joins Real Madrid following the Spanish club's appointment of Jose Mourinho as their manager for his second spell in charge.

Bernardo Silva and Marc Cucurella are also joining the Bernabeu side this summer.

Portugal midfielder Silva, 31, is another free transfer for Real Madrid, who did not win a trophy last season, following his departure from Manchester City.

Spain defender Cucurella has been signed from Chelsea in a deal worth £52m.

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