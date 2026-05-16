Antoine Semenyo scores winner as Man City beat Chelsea 1-0 to win 2026 FA Cup

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Ghana international Antoine Semenyo emerged the hero at Wembley as his second-half strike handed Manchester City a narrow 1-0 victory over Chelsea FC to clinch the 2026 FA Cup title.
In a tense and closely fought final on Saturday, Semenyo produced a moment of brilliance with 20 minutes remaining to separate the two sides and secure City’s eighth FA Cup crown.
The Ghana forward instinctively turned home a low delivery from Erling Haaland from a difficult angle, beating goalkeeper Robert Sánchez to spark wild celebrations among the Manchester City supporters at Wembley.
City dominated possession in the early exchanges and nearly found an opener in the seventh minute, but Omar Marmoush failed to generate enough power on his effort to trouble Sánchez.
Chelsea, however, gradually settled into the contest and looked dangerous on the counterattack, relying on the pace of João Pedro in transition. The London side also enjoyed promising moments before halftime and arguably finished the first period stronger.
After the restart, City increased the tempo and almost broke the deadlock when Semenyo rose highest to meet a cross, only to direct his header over the bar.
Chelsea responded strongly and came close to taking the lead, but a crucial goal-line clearance from Rodri denied Moisés Caicedo from close range.
With the match heading toward extra time, City found the decisive breakthrough in the 70th minute. Haaland burst forward down the right before delivering a dangerous low ball into the area, where Semenyo reacted instinctively to flick the ball beyond Sánchez from a tight angle.
Chelsea pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages, but City’s defence stood firm to secure a hard-fought victory and add another FA Cup trophy to their collection.
The triumph marks City’s eighth FA Cup title and their third under manager Pep Guardiola, while also extending the club’s record for the longest span between a first and most recent FA Cup triumph — 122 years after their maiden success in 1904.
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