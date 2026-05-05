Manchester City reject Man Utd FA Youth Cup final venue offer

Manchester City's Joie Stadium is close to the Etihad Stadium, used by the club's first team

Manchester City will host their FA Youth Cup final against Manchester United at their smaller Joie Stadium on 14 May after turning down an offer to switch it to Old Trafford.

City were drawn at home for the game but are unable to use the main pitch, with Pep Guardiola's first team still having three home Premier League games to play.

While there is an 11-day gap between their match against Crystal Palace and the last game of the campaign against Aston Villa, club officials argue that playing the final in that space will rob them of essential time to complete construction work on the North Stand, which is planned to open for Villa's visit.

The club also have a test event booked for 20 May. They feel they are entitled not to agree to a switch as they are the confirmed home team.

United, who last won the trophy in 2022 - when more than 60,000 were at Old Trafford to watch a team including Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho beat Nottingham Forest - told City they were prepared to host the game.

City said no, so the game will be played at the 7,000-capacity ground, which is used by the club's Premier League 2 and women's teams.

The club have used the stadium to host Youth Cup finals previously, but since 2000, every other host club has played the game at their main stadium.

Two years ago, a crowd of 20,000 watched City beat Leeds United in the final at Etihad Stadium.

It is a repeat of the 1986 final, hosted over two legs at Old Trafford and Maine Road and won by City.

United sources feel it is a mistake and will cost the majority of the players involved an experience in what could turn out to be the biggest game of their lives.

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