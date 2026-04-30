Mainoo signs new Man Utd deal until 2031

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new contract until 2031, bringing an end to months of uncertainty over his future.

England international Mainoo, 21, had agreed his previous deal shortly before breaking into the first team in 2023, and it was due to expire in 2027, with an option to extend it by a further year.

The Stockport-born academy product was marginalised under former United boss Ruben Amorim, which prompted him to push for a loan move to Italian side Napoli during the January transfer window.

But United rejected that request, making clear to Mainoo that the club valued him and wanted him to stay and fight for his place.

Since Amorim's departure in January, Mainoo has started all but one of the 12 league matches under interim boss Michael Carrick - missing a 2-1 defeat by Leeds United through injury.

"Manchester United has always been my home; this special club means everything to my family," he said.

"I have the privilege of living my dream every single day, with the same relentless desire to succeed here as when I joined my first training session at the age of six.

"We can all feel the momentum building inside the club. I am determined to step up and play my role in helping Manchester United to regularly fight for major trophies in the years ahead."

As well as increased involvement in the United team since Carrick's appointment, Mainoo has also regained his place in the England set-up - featuring in friendlies against Uruguay and Japan last month.

It was the first time since Thomas Tuchel's appointment that Mainoo had earned an international call-up, and his first appearance in an England shirt since September 2024.

"Kobbie is one of the most naturally gifted young footballers in the world," said United director of football Jason Wilcox.

"His technical ability, dedicated professionalism and humble personality make him the perfect role model for our young players and a true credit to our outstanding Academy system.

"We are delighted that Kobbie has extended his stay here and have full confidence that he will develop into one of the best players in the world, ready to play a pivotal role in a Manchester United team challenging for the biggest honours."

'A local lad with the world at his feet'

Mainoo (left) made his senior United debut against Charlton on 10 January 2023

By Simon Stone, Chief football news reporter

It is still hard to get your head around the reality that had Mainoo been granted his wish, he would be playing for Napoli now - or that if United had not changed their manager in January, he would have been pushing for an alternative loan move.

One of the most bizarre aspects of Amorim's tenure was that it robbed United of not only a homegrown player but one of a limited number capable of being part of a team that could deliver enough positive results to get them into the Champions League.

Mainoo did not start a Premier League game under Amorim this season. Apart from one because of injury, he has not failed to start one since he left.

Captain Bruno Fernandes could break the Premier League assist record this season but had Amad Diallo finished as he should have done against Brentford on Monday, Mainoo would have got the assist of the season for his mazy dribble and lay-off in the opening minutes.

At 21, he still has much to learn, with much development to come. That is the key point, though.

Mainoo is nowhere near the finished article but is already one of England's top midfielders; not a prolific scorer, or a brutal tackler, but someone with the priceless ability to take the ball in tight spaces, find a way out and move it on.

Few with any connection to United will not welcome this news. A local lad, with the world at his feet, committed to Old Trafford for another five years.





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