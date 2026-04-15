Maguire gets extra ban and will miss Chelsea trip

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to Chelsea after receiving an additional one-match ban following his red card at Bournemouth last month.

The England defender, 33, was sent off and conceded a penalty in the 78th minute of the 2-2 draw at Vitality Stadium for pulling down Evanilson in the box.

He was later charged with improper conduct by the Football Association for something he said to fourth official Matt Donohue as he made his way off the pitch.

In addition to a one-match suspension, Maguire has also been fined £30,000 by the FA, who said in a statement he "acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards the fourth official following his dismissal".

In the full written reasons Donohue said that "Maguire, as he was leaving the field of play, approached me and shouted 'You're a joke. You're all a ******* joke'".

Maguire denied in his written submission that he directed the words towards Donohue or any of the other match officials present.

"As I left the field of play following my dismissal I said something along the lines of 'it is a ******** joke'," Maguire said.

"I am certain that I did not call the fourth official or any match official a joke or use any other form of insult."

Maguire, however, acknowledged in his evidence that acting as he did was inappropriate and he apologised for saying what he did.

The regulatory commission considered an additional two-match suspension but, "taking mitigating factors into account" - including Maguire accepting the charge - felt one match was appropriate.

United will also be without centre-back Lisandro Martinez at Stamford Bridge after he was dismissed for violent conduct for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hair in Monday's 2-1 defeat by Leeds, which Maguire missed through suspension.

Michael Carrick said it was "one of the worst" decisions he has seen and the United boss suggested the club will appeal against the Argentine's red card.

Matthijs de Ligt is also set to miss out against Chelsea as he deals with a long-term back problem.

It leaves Carrick with 19-year-old Ayden Heaven and 20-year-old Leny Yoro as his only recognised central defenders.

United are third in the Premier League, level on points with fourth-placed Aston Villa and three points above Liverpool in fifth with six games left.

A win for Chelsea on Saturday would close the gap between themselves and United to four points and throw the Red Devils' hopes of Champions League qualification into doubt.

Analysis: Carrick has alternatives at Stamford Bridge

By

Simon Stone

Chief football news reporter

This is not a surprise and would have been the concern for Michael Carrick as soon as Martinez was sent off against Leeds.

With Martinez equally unlikely to get his red card against the Elland Road outfit overturned, it leaves Carrick with a major decision to make for Saturday's crucial trip to Chelsea.

The obvious move would be to pair Yoro with Heaven. However, at 20 and 19 that would represent a very inexperienced pairing, even if Yoro did cost £52m and England Under-20 international Heaven is regarded as a central defender of immense promise.

However, Carrick does have alternatives at Stamford Bridge.

Luke Shaw and Noussair Mazraoui both played as central defenders in Ruben Amorim's three-at-the-back system and have the experience Yoro, who was shaky against Leeds, and Heaven, who has made 14 Premier League appearances this season but is yet to start under Carrick, lack. Both could play in a two or three man central defensive formation.

Casemiro has played in central defence as an emergency but he is surely too valuable in midfield and while fellow midfielder Manuel Ugarte filled in on Monday once Martinez had gone off, it seems unlikely he will be asked to do the job from the start.

Tyler Fredericson was on the bench at Bournemouth and captained United's Under-21 side in their Premier League International Cup defeat by Real Madrid last week.

However, he has just a two-minute substitute appearance at first-team level since starting the shock EFL Cup defeat to League Two Grimsby in August.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.