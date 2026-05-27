Meet Emelia Naa Ayeley Aryee, the Ghanaian Gender Advocate helping couples overcome infertility stigma

Ms. Emelia Naa Ayeley Aryee, Executive Director of Xoese Ghana

Infertility stigma remains widespread in homes and communities across Ghana, with women often bearing the greatest burden. The situation is similar in many African countries, including neighbouring Nigeria, Togo, and Côte d’Ivoire. Even in developed countries, couples — particularly women — continue to face discrimination and emotional distress because of infertility.

This reflects society’s deep expectation that every woman should conceive and give birth, regardless of her personal wishes or medical condition.

Understanding infertility stigma

Infertility stigma refers to the social devaluation, discrimination, and prejudice experienced by individuals or couples who are unable to conceive. Rather than being treated solely as a medical condition, infertility is often viewed as a personal or social failure, resulting in shame, isolation, and psychological distress.

Globally, approximately one in six people experiences infertility. However, women disproportionately suffer the stigma because of long-standing cultural beliefs that tie a woman’s identity and worth to motherhood.

For years, advocates have called for an end to this stigma and urged society to support affected women and couples. One organisation leading this campaign in Ghana is Xoese Ghana, an NGO promoting a holistic approach to addressing infertility and its associated stigma.

The Executive Director of Xoese Ghana, Ms. Emelia Naa Ayeley Aryee, realised through her interactions with affected couples that advocacy alone was not enough.

“There is the need for a practical approach. We need medical intervention for the women to make the fight against infertility and the stigma meaningful. The women are stigmatised because of the absence of babies. Therefore, helping them get babies, where possible, is what would end the stigma,” Ms. Aryee explained.

Emelia Naa Ayeley Aryee’s mission

Emelia Naa Ayeley Aryee is a multiple award-winning Ghanaian journalist with more than 15 years of experience specialising in gender advocacy, women’s empowerment, and wellbeing.

She has worked with several print and digital media organisations in Ghana and internationally.

As Founder and Executive Director of Xoese Ghana, Emelia has dedicated herself to empowering women and educating girls.

Known privately as Mrs. Emelia Owusu-Mensah, she currently leads Xoese Ghana’s campaign against infertility stigma. As part of this initiative, she established the Xoese Fertility and Maternal Support (Xoese FMS) virtual clinic in 2024 to provide practical support to women facing fertility challenges.

To achieve this, she partnered with Dr. Samuel Gyedu Owusu, formerly of LEKMA Hospital in Accra and now with St. Anthony’s Catholic Hospital in Dzodze in the Volta Region.

Dr. Gyedu assesses the health conditions of patients, interprets laboratory results, and prescribes appropriate treatment.

The women and men who sought support presented various fertility-related conditions, including hormonal imbalances, low sperm viability, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), now also referred to as polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), pelvic inflammatory disease, and secondary infertility, among others.

To reduce the financial burden on couples seeking fertility treatment, Emelia, through Xoese Ghana, secured partnerships with fertility and healthcare institutions, including Clarity Specialist Scan, Metropolis Healthcare, Tema Women’s Hospital, and Accra Fertility Centre. Through these partnerships, clients were able to access services at discounted rates.

Five births in two years

Within two years of its establishment, Emelia’s intervention has resulted in the birth of five children — three boys and two girls.

The first baby, a boy, was born in February 2025 to 28-year-old Madam Millicent in Tema after five years of trying to conceive unsuccessfully before connecting with Xoese Ghana.

The second baby, also a boy, was delivered in April 2025 by 41-year-old Madam Josephine of Ashaiman, who had struggled with infertility for 14 years.

The third child, another boy, was born in December 2025 to 38-year-old Madam Patience of Teshie after 12 years of trying to conceive.

The fourth baby, the first girl among the births, was delivered in February 2026 to the wife of Mr. Bright of Tema. The couple had discovered a year after marriage that the husband’s sperm was not viable. After treatment, his condition improved within six months, leading to conception and the successful birth of their daughter.

The fifth baby was born in March 2026 to Madam Grace, who had briefly battled secondary infertility.

Ms. Aryee says her greatest joy comes from seeing women once mocked for childlessness finally being recognised as mothers.

Despite challenges, including what she describes as ingratitude from some beneficiaries after successful treatment, she remains committed to helping more couples overcome infertility stigma.

“For some of the people we have helped, not even a ‘thank you’ came through for myself and Dr. Gyedu. Others stop calling, while some promise to visit with the baby, but you never hear from them again. This used to affect my mental health badly, but I have learned to overcome it,” she revealed.

Other advocacy campaigns

Emelia has consistently focused on finding practical solutions to social challenges. Her previous campaigns have addressed child marriage and period poverty.

In 2022, she rescued a pregnant teenage girl from child marriage and supported her return to school after delivery. The girl, who lived with her parents in Akweteakwaso near Adawso in the Eastern Region, came from a community where teenage pregnancy and child marriage were prevalent.

Emelia remains optimistic that positive change is possible through determination and sustained effort.

In partnership with pharmaceutical companies in Ghana, she has also donated medical supplies to facilities including Tema Manhean Polyclinic, Mamprobi Polyclinic, and St. Anthony’s Catholic Hospital. The donations included iron supplements, cough syrups, and other essential medical items.

The career professional

Beyond journalism, Emelia is a communications specialist, customer support and quality control executive, and customer satisfaction professional.

She has participated in numerous local and international conferences and webinars as a guest speaker and moderator.

Her recent engagements include the 2024 Let Me Be A Woman Conference organised by the LetMeBeAWoman Foundation; the 2025 Global Black Infertility Agenda (GBIA) Symposium organised by REPRA Health Action, SisterSong, and the Morehouse School of Medicine Center for Maternal Health Equity in the United States; gender equality capacity-building programmes by the Gender Centre of Ghana; and the Merck Foundation Women’s Health Conference in Tanzania.

She has also appeared on several national television programmes discussing infertility, domestic violence, and other gender-related issues.

Emelia is a two-time Merck Foundation “More Than A Mother” Award winner, placing second runner-up in the English-speaking West Africa category in 2022 before emerging as the overall winner in 2023.

She previously worked with YEN.com.gh for five years, serving as Monitoring Editor for the Entertainment Desk in 2018, where she was responsible for sourcing story ideas for the team.

Emelia is married to Mr. Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah, whom she describes as highly supportive of her professional ambitions and career aspirations.

About Xoese Ghana

Xoese Ghana was officially founded by Ms. Aryee in 2023 after she observed the intense stigma faced by women experiencing fertility challenges within their communities.

The organisation aims to create a safe space to raise awareness about infertility and guide women on possible treatment and support options.

The idea for the virtual clinic emerged after Xoese Ghana’s maiden Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Awareness Seminar held on September 27, 2023. During the event, organisers realised that many women needed practical medical support in addition to advocacy.

In June 2024, Xoese Ghana organised a Fertility Conference that brought together fertility experts to educate participants and the wider public on infertility and reproductive health.

The organisation has also hosted several webinars aimed at sustaining awareness creation and helping couples overcome infertility and the stigma attached to it.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.