Eid festivals explained on Behind The Lens with Queen Liz

Elizabeth Essuman

The significance of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha has been comprehensively explored in the latest episode of Behind The Lens with Queen Liz, hosted by Elizabeth Essuman.

The episode features Islamic apologist UTI Dawah, who offers detailed insight into the spiritual importance of the two major Islamic festivals and their enduring relevance within the Muslim faith.

According to the discussion, both Eid celebrations are rooted in the principles of gratitude, charity, compassion, and communal unity. While Eid al-Fitr marks the successful completion of Ramadan — the holy month of fasting in Islam — Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah.

The programme highlighted that Eid al-Fitr is traditionally celebrated with prayers, feasting, family gatherings, and acts of charity following the end of Ramadan. This year’s Ramadan reportedly began on Wednesday, 18 February and concluded on Friday, 20 March 2026, leading into the Eid al-Fitr festivities.

In contrast, Eid al-Adha, widely known as the “Festival of Sacrifice”, began on the evening of Tuesday, 26 May and is expected to end on Saturday, 30 May 2026. The festival coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage and places emphasis on faith, sacrifice, generosity, and support for the less privileged.

Speaking on the distinctions between the two celebrations, the episode explained that although both occasions are marked by prayer and celebration, Eid al-Fitr is largely associated with thanksgiving after fasting, while Eid al-Adha centres on sacrifice, reflection, and devotion to God.

The discussion further underscored Islam’s broader message of compassion, empathy, and unity among humanity, regardless of religious background.

The full episode of Behind The Lens with Queen Liz can be watched below;

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.