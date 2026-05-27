Former Accra Mayor Blankson endorses Wontumi for NPP national chairmanship

Aspirant for the National Chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has received a major endorsement from veteran party stalwart Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson.

The endorsement came during a meeting held in Accra on Tuesday as part of Chairman Wontumi’s ongoing consultations with key figures within the party ahead of the NPP’s internal elections.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman Wontumi reflected on his political journey, the challenges he has faced, and his continued commitment to the party’s grassroots base.

According to him, electoral success within the NPP can only be achieved through strong engagement with party supporters at the grassroots level.

“Winning elections is a collective effort, not a one-man task. I come from the grassroots and I understand their concerns, sacrifices, and expectations. Political victory is not about titles or certificates; it is about understanding and connecting with the grassroots, and no one understands them better than I do,” he stated.

In response, Mr Blankson praised Wontumi for his loyalty and dedication to the party over the years, describing him as a committed member deserving of support.

“I have been in politics for a very long time, and Wontumi has remained loyal and dedicated to the party. God will reward you. Listen to advice. You are my son, and I am your father,” the former Accra Mayor said.

He further pledged his support towards Wontumi’s ambition to lead the party as National Chairman.

“I am going to rely on you, Wontumi. He is my son, and I deeply love him. We will work hard to ensure he wins. I am happy about your loyalty and commitment to Dr. Bawumia. Your words this afternoon have deeply touched me,” he added.

Chairman Wontumi, responding to the endorsement, described Hon. Blankson as one of the party’s most revered elders and noted that the former mayor had entrusted him with helping the NPP reclaim lost political ground in Greater Accra and across the country.

“Hon. Blankson is entrusting Greater Accra into my hands so we can reclaim all lost seats — not only in the Ashanti Region, but across every region of Ghana,” he stated.

Outlining his vision for the party, Wontumi pledged to work towards securing victory for the NPP in the 2028 general elections and ensuring that Mahamudu Bawumia becomes President.

“I will work hard to ensure that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia becomes the next President of Ghana. I will be a National Chairman for all 276 constituencies and all 16 regions. I will descend into the trenches, work hand in hand with the grassroots, and lead the party back to victory in 2028,” he assured.

The meeting forms part of Chairman Wontumi’s ongoing stakeholder engagements, which have included visits to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former NPP National Chairman Freddy Blay, and other leading figures within the party.

Chairman Wontumi concluded by expressing gratitude to Hon. Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson for his endorsement, guidance, and blessings.

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