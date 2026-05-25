My mission is to rebuild NPP around its founding values — Richard Ahiagbah

Aspiring First National Vice Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has pledged to help reposition the party around its founding ideals, stressing freedom, enterprise and the rule of law as the core principles that must guide its future.

In a statement outlining his vision, Mr Ahiagbah said his mission is to “rebuild a party true to its founding tenets”, insisting that the NPP must remain anchored in values that promote national development and democratic governance.

He emphasised the need for a political movement that “defends the Ghanaian middle class, dignifies labour, and creates opportunities for all to own their future”, signalling what he described as a renewed focus on economic empowerment and inclusive growth.

Mr Ahiagbah, who currently serves as the party’s Director of Communications, is contesting for the position of First National Vice Chairman ahead of the NPP’s national executive elections.

The party is expected to hold its national executive elections from September 18 to 20, 2026, following nomination, vetting and appeals processes scheduled for August.

General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, announced the timelines earlier this year during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Accra.

He outlined detailed procedures covering eligibility criteria, nomination fees and supervisory arrangements from the polling station level to the national hierarchy.

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