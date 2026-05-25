JoyNews checks reveal massive destruction of Oda forest reserve as chiefs call for immediate action

The Oda Forest Reserve in the Bekwai enclave of the Ashanti Region is facing what residents and traditional authorities describe as one of the gravest environmental crises in recent years, as illegal logging, unregulated mining activities, and widespread encroachment continue to devastate large sections of the once-thriving forest ecosystem.

Recent checks conducted by JoyNews revealed alarming levels of destruction across portions of the reserve, with vast stretches of formerly dense forest now transformed into barren landscapes marked by deep mining pits, felled timber, and heavily polluted streams.

The deteriorating condition of the reserve has sparked outrage among community members and chiefs, who are now calling for immediate and decisive intervention from government agencies to halt the rapid degradation before the situation becomes irreversible.

For decades, the Oda Forest Reserve served as a vital ecological buffer and economic resource for surrounding communities.

The reserve supported biodiversity, protected water bodies, moderated local climate conditions, and provided livelihoods for farmers, hunters, herbal medicine practitioners, and other forest-dependent residents.

Traditional authorities within the Bekwai area are increasingly vocal about the environmental crisis, warning that continued inaction could have severe consequences for future generations.

Some chiefs expressed concern that the destruction of the reserve is already affecting farming activities, water availability, and local livelihoods.

They argue that if urgent steps are not taken to reclaim degraded lands and enforce forestry and mining regulations, the region could face long-term ecological and economic damage.

The chiefs are calling on the Forestry Commission, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and security agencies to intensify surveillance and clamp down on illegal operators within the reserve.

They also want government to prosecute individuals and groups found culpable in the destruction, regardless of their social or political influence.

According to the traditional leaders, community members who attempt to resist the activities of illegal miners and loggers often feel powerless due to the sophistication and influence of some of the operators involved.

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