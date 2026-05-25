Registrar of Companies extends annual returns filing deadline to June 30

The Registrar of Companies has extended the deadline for filing Annual Returns and renewing business names from April 30, 2026, to June 30, 2026, in a move aimed at giving businesses additional time to comply with statutory requirements.

According to the Registrar of Companies, Mrs. Maame Samma Peprah, the decision follows an operational review that revealed several businesses were facing compliance and documentation challenges.

The extension is expected to provide what the ORC describes as a “final opportunity” for affected entities to regularize their operations and meet legal obligations without facing immediate sanctions.

In a statement, the ORC emphasized that the filing of Annual Returns and renewal of Business Names remain mandatory under the , the and the .

The Registrar noted that these obligations are critical to maintaining accurate corporate records, ensuring transparency, and supporting a credible business environment in Ghana.

Under the new directive, companies that fail to comply by June 30, 2026, will face penalties in addition to the applicable filing fees.

Companies in default for five years or more will pay a penalty of GH¢2,000, while those in default for between one and four years will pay GH¢1,000.

The ORC clarified that the extension applies only to companies whose financial year ends on December 31 and does not cover entities operating under different reporting periods.

It also warned that Business Names that are not renewed within the stipulated period risk being removed from the register and could lose their legal standing to operate.

The Registrar further referenced Directive No. 5, issued on January 22, 2025, under the Companies Act and the Companies Regulations, 2023 (L.I. 2473), which introduces relief measures for eligible small-scale companies.

Under the directive, companies are classified based on revenue and asset thresholds into small, medium, and large-scale categories.

Small-scale companies are defined as entities with revenue and assets of up to GH¢400,000, while medium-scale firms fall within GH¢400,001 and GH¢10 million. Large-scale companies are those with revenue or assets above GH¢10 million.

The ORC announced several relief measures targeted at small-scale businesses, including the waiver of full external audit requirements.

Instead of a full statutory audit, eligible small-scale companies may submit an auditor’s review report prepared in line with international standards for less complex entities adopted by the .

The simplified reporting framework allows businesses to submit a brief financial review based on internal accounts rather than a full audit opinion.

The Registrar encouraged all eligible small-scale companies to take advantage of the regulatory reliefs to reduce compliance burdens while maintaining good standing.

The ORC stressed that there would be no further extension beyond June 30, urging businesses to regularize their operations and avoid sanctions.

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