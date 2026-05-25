Delta Air Lines marks 20 years of continuous Ghana–U.S. service

Delta Air Lines, the leading nonstop US carrier, celebrates 20 years of uninterrupted operations in Ghana, marking two decades of continuous service, customer excellence, and community impact in the market.

Launched in 2006, Delta has maintained connectivity between Ghana and the United States through its Accra to New York route and played a significant role in strengthening business, tourism, education, trade, and cultural exchange.

Over the past 20 years, Delta has transported two million passengers between the two countries, while connecting travelers from Accra to more than 215 destinations worldwide through its global network.

Speaking at the 20th Anniversary Dinner as Guest of Honour on behalf of the President of the Republic of Ghana, the Chief of Staff, Hon. Julius Debrah, highlighted Delta Air Lines’ role in strengthening Ghana–U.S. relations and connecting people, families, and opportunities over the past two decades.

“When Delta launched its nonstop service between Ghana and the United States 20 years ago, it was more than a commercial decision; it was a bold statement of confidence in Ghana and in the future of this partnership,” he said. “Over the years, Delta has become a trusted link for families, businesses, students, and professionals, and has played a meaningful role in strengthening the connection between our two countries.” Hon. Debrah said.

Echoing the importance of Delta’s longstanding presence and partnerships in Ghana, Rob LeBel, Managing Director – International and Specialty Sales, Delta Air Lines, said the anniversary represents far more than a milestone in aviation operations.

“Today, we celebrate 20 years of partnership, connectivity, operational consistency, and the strong relationships Delta has built with the people and institutions of Ghana. Our presence in Ghana has been defined by long-term network commitment and Ghana remains an incredibly important market within Delta’s Africa network. We are dedicated to supporting Africa’s growth and global connectivity for many years to come.”

Delta became the first U.S. airline to operate nonstop flights between the United States and Ghana and has maintained two decades of uninterrupted operations, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring continued passenger movement and cargo connectivity during a period of significant global aviation disruption.

Delta’s presence in Ghana extends beyond scheduled flight services. In 2010, the airline supported the development of a boarding gate at the then Kotoka International Airport, contributing to improved passenger flow and operational efficiency.

As part of its continued investment in customer experience and operational efficiency, Delta introduced the Airbus A330-900neo on the Accra–New York route, delivering increased seat capacity, upgraded cabin features, and improved onboard comfort across all cabin classes as well as enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

The reintroduction of the Accra–Atlanta service has strengthened Delta’s connectivity footprint in Ghana by expanding onward connections across the airline’s global network.

“Delta’s dedication to Ghana extends beyond flights and destinations,” said Michael Thomas, General Manager, Global Communications, Delta Air Lines.

“It has been about connecting people, strengthening relationships, and building meaningful partnerships that positively impact lives. We are proud of this journey and deeply grateful for the support and trust we have received from Ghana over the years.”

Delta’s presence in Ghana has also been defined by long-term community engagement and strategic partnerships focused on health, youth empowerment, education, and leadership development.

Through its partnership with Breast Care International, Delta has supported breast cancer awareness initiatives reaching more than 150,000 people and facilitated over 20,000 breast cancer screenings across Ghana.

The airline’s collaboration with Junior Achievement Africa has also supported youth leadership and skills development programmes through the Delta LEAD Camp and Innovation Camp, reaching thousands of young people across the region.

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, Delta commissioned a borehole project for the James Town community in Accra to support access to clean and reliable water for residents, following a courtesy call on His Royal Majesty Nii Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse.

“Ghana continues to play a strategic role within Delta’s West Africa network, and we remain focused on enhancing connectivity, customer experience, and long-term growth opportunities across the market,” said Mary Gbobaniyi, Manager, Sales – West Africa, Delta Air Lines.

Delta’s contributions in Ghana have also earned significant industry recognition, including awards for operational excellence, customer service, and corporate social responsibility from institutions such as the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG), the Ghana CSR Excellence Awards, and the American Chamber of Commerce Ghana.

To commemorate the milestone, Delta hosted a Media Luncheon and 20th Anniversary Dinner in Accra, bringing together government representatives, aviation stakeholders, corporate partners, travel industry leaders, media, and customers to celebrate Delta’s legacy and future in Ghana. During the luncheon, the airline unveiled a special anniversary montage highlighting the partnerships, milestones, people, and shared experiences that have shaped Delta’s 20-year journey in the country.

As Delta celebrates more than 100 years globally and 20 years in Ghana, the airline remains focused on strengthening connectivity, enhancing customer experience, expanding strategic partnerships, and supporting Ghana’s growing role as a regional gateway within Africa.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.