Delta Air Lines partners Amazon Leo to deliver faster in-flight internet; Ghana routes expected to benefit

Delta Air Lines says its new partnership with Amazon Leo will bring some of the fastest and most cost-effective in-flight internet services to passengers worldwide, a move expected to improve travel experiences for customers flying to and from Ghana.

Announcing the agreement on April 20, 2026, Delta Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said the collaboration would help the airline better connect travellers across its network.

“This agreement gives us the fastest and most cost-effective technology available to better connect the world today,” Mr Bastian said.

The deal will see Amazon Leo’s low Earth orbit satellite technology installed on 500 Delta aircraft beginning in 2028. The technology is expected to provide high-speed, low-latency internet, allowing passengers to stream movies, upload photos, browse online, and join video calls while in the air.

For Ghanaian travellers using Delta’s routes through Kotoka International Airport, particularly flights linking Accra to the United States and Europe, the development could mean more reliable Wi-Fi on long-haul journeys.

President and CEO of Amazon, Andy Jassy, said the service is designed to expand access to reliable internet while improving the flying experience.

“It’s going to make the in-flight experience so much better, and it’s going to change what’s possible while travelling,” he said.

Delta said it already offers free high-speed Wi-Fi to SkyMiles members and has recorded more than 163 million connections so far. The airline added that nearly its entire global network now supports streaming-quality internet, with transpacific routes expected to come online by fall 2026.

The agreement also strengthens Delta’s broader business relationship with Amazon.

Since 2020, the airline has migrated nearly 600 applications to the cloud through Amazon Web Services as part of efforts to modernise operations.

Delta also maintains partnerships with firms including American Express, T-Mobile, YouTube and Uber, as it pushes to build what it describes as a seamless digital travel ecosystem.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.