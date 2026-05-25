Ekumfi MP honoured for outstanding contribution to global financial market

Member of Parliament for the Ekumfi Constituency and one of Ghana’s distinguished financial market pioneers, Dr Ekow Kwainoe, has been honoured with a prestigious award at the ACI World Congress 2026 in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the advancement of global financial markets, institutional leadership, and economic governance.

The honour was presented by Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, during a grand ceremony held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, where global financial leaders, regulators, policymakers, and treasury professionals gathered to shape the future of international financial markets.

The award recognised Dr Kwainoe’s long-standing and transformational role within the ACI Financial Markets Association and his broader contributions to Ghana’s economic and financial governance architecture.

Widely regarded as one of the architects of Ghana’s integration into the global financial markets community, Dr Kwainoe made history as the first president of ACI Ghana and played a leading role in spearheading Ghana’s admission into the international ACI network.

He also served as a former Board Member of ACI International and held several influential positions within the Association Dealers Club, helping to position Ghana as an active and respected voice within the global wholesale financial markets ecosystem.

Financial market experts at the congress described his recognition as a fitting tribute to a Ghanaian professional whose leadership helped lay the foundation for modern treasury market professionalism and ethical standards in Ghana’s financial sector.

Beyond his global financial market credentials, Dr Kwainoe was also celebrated for his impactful role as a parliamentarian committed to economic transformation, institutional strengthening, and policy advocacy aimed at improving investor confidence and national development.

The congress, held under the theme “Elevating Markets, Empowering People,” brought together some of the world’s leading financial experts, fintech innovators, central bankers, regulators, and policymakers to deliberate on market evolution, digital transformation, credible regulation, and the future of international finance.

The event further underscored Africa’s increasing strategic importance in the global financial system, particularly at a time when emerging markets are becoming critical drivers of investment, innovation, and economic resilience.

Addressing delegates at the opening ceremony, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, emphasised the need for Africa to build resilient and transparent financial systems capable of attracting sustainable global investment.

“Africa’s future prosperity will depend largely on the strength, credibility, and innovation of our financial markets. Ghana remains committed to building a financial ecosystem that inspires confidence, drives investment, and empowers the next generation of African entrepreneurs,” the Vice President stated.

The Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, whose address was delivered by the Deputy Minister of Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, stressed the importance of stronger collaboration between governments, regulators, and market practitioners in safeguarding the future of emerging economies.

“The future of global finance will not be shaped by developed economies alone. Africa must become an active architect of international financial reforms, digital innovation, and market credibility. Conferences such as this provide the platform for that transformation,” the statement noted.

Presenting the award, Governor Dr Asiama praised Dr Kwainoe and the other recipients for their contributions to Ghana’s financial market development and their enduring influence within international financial circles.

“Dr Kwainoe and colleagues belong to a distinguished generation of professionals whose vision and commitment helped elevate Ghana onto the global financial markets map. Their contribution to professionalism, ethics, and institutional growth continues to inspire the next generation of market leaders,” Dr Asiama remarked.

The Congress also celebrated exceptional individuals and institutions making significant contributions within the international wholesale financial ecosystem. The event also recognised the broader ACI FMA Scholarship Program and ongoing efforts to deepen professionalism and education in global treasury and financial markets.

Market participants, delegates, and international observers also showered glowing praise on Lawrence Osilaja Boampong, the current President of ACI Ghana and ACI Africa, together with the entire executive body, for successfully organising and hosting what many described as one of the most impactful and professionally executed editions of the congress in recent years.

Delegates commended the leadership of Mr Boampong and his team for projecting Ghana positively onto the global stage and demonstrating Africa’s growing capacity to host world-class financial and economic conferences that meet international standards.

Participants noted that the successful hosting of the congress has significantly elevated Ghana’s reputation within the international financial community and reinforced the country’s status as a leading destination for high-level policy dialogue, investment engagement, and financial market innovation in Africa.

Special praise was equally directed at Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama for his distinguished service, exemplary leadership, and performance as a financial market regulator. Delegates and industry leaders acknowledged his role in strengthening confidence in Ghana’s financial sector and enhancing the country’s credibility within global financial and regulatory circles.

Many participants observed that under his stewardship, Ghana continues to gain recognition for promoting sound financial governance, regulatory credibility, and institutional resilience within Africa’s evolving financial architecture.

The congress concluded with the symbolic handing over of the hosting baton to London, which will host the ACI World Congress 2027 next year.

Ghana is expected to maintain a strong presence and participation at the 2027 congress as the country continues to deepen its influence and engagement within the global financial markets community.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.