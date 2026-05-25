Four trapped victims rescued in two separate accidents on Ho–Asikuma Highway

Four people were rescued by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) following two separate road traffic accidents along the Ho–Asikuma stretch in the Volta Region on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

According to a post shared on Facebook by GNFS, the accidents, which occurred within a span of less than three hours, caused significant disruption along the busy highway and highlighted growing concerns over road safety on major transport routes across the country.

Firefighters from the Peki Fire Station responded promptly to both incidents, rescuing trapped victims from severely damaged vehicles.

The first incident occurred at approximately 7:18 a.m. near the Customs Barrier at Asikuma.

The Ghana National Fire Service, emergency crews arrived at the scene to find a Mitsubishi L200 pickup truck, with registration number GR 1226-22, involved in an accident while travelling from Accra towards Peki.

The impact of the crash left the vehicle with extensive damage to its engine compartment and rear section, trapping one occupant inside the wreckage.

Firefighters immediately commenced rescue operations, carefully extricating the victim from the damaged vehicle before handing the individual over to medical personnel for treatment.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described the accident as severe, with portions of the vehicle visibly mangled from the impact.

While personnel were still managing the first emergency, firefighters encountered a second road accident at Asikuma Junction at about 10:04 a.m.

The second crash involved a MAN Diesel cargo truck bearing registration number GT 4958 W, which was transporting yams from Bimbila to Accra.

The truck reportedly suffered a serious accident, leaving three occupants trapped inside the vehicle. Fire officers swiftly launched another rescue operation, working against time to free the victims from the wreckage.

All three trapped persons were successfully rescued and attended to by emergency responders.

The extent of injuries sustained by the victims has not yet been officially disclosed.

Authorities say investigations have commenced to establish the circumstances surrounding both accidents.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.