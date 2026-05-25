Are you really a Ghanaian? Ghana’s identification crisis is a national emergency

The author, Stephen Armah Quaye.

A woman stood at the immigration line at Accra’s international airport, frustrated after hours of delays. In anger, she shouted in Twi, pleading for officers to speed up the process so passengers could finally go home. But the response she received shocked many around her.

“Are you even a Ghanaian?” an officer fired back.

That single question exposes one of the deepest national identity crises Ghana has battled for decades.

Who is truly a Ghanaian?

And more importantly, how do we prove it?

For many citizens, this may appear like a simple question. But in reality, it is a painful national challenge affecting immigration, security, banking, healthcare, voting, travel, and even everyday survival. Ghana’s inability over the years to establish a universally accepted identification system has created confusion, frustration, and vulnerability for millions of people both at home and abroad.

I vividly remember arriving at the Kotoka International Airport on Thursday, December 29, 2010, after a long 21-hour journey from Toronto through Frankfurt to Accra. With my valid Ghanaian passport in hand, I joined the queue reserved for Ghanaian passport holders. The line moved quickly, and like every tired traveller, I was eager to complete the immigration process and finally rest.

Then suddenly came the loud voice from the foreign nationals’ queue. A woman screamed in Twi, demanding that officials speed up the process. Within seconds, an immigration officer challenged her nationality publicly.

That incident has stayed with me for years because it highlighted a painful reality: nationality in Ghana is often judged not by heritage, language, or birth, but by documentation.

The woman may have been born and raised in Ghana. She may have spoken Twi fluently. She may have known every corner of Accra, Kumasi, or Takoradi. Yet because she held a foreign passport after naturalising abroad, her Ghanaian identity was instantly questioned.

But here lies the bigger national concern: if a Ghanaian-born person can suddenly become “foreign” because of documentation, then how do we identify the millions of citizens living in Ghana who possess no proper identification at all?

For decades, Ghana operated under the outdated mindset that passports were only necessary for international travel. As a result, millions of citizens never saw the need to obtain one. Unlike developed nations, where identification systems are integrated into daily life, Ghana relied heavily on fragmented documents such as voter ID cards, birth certificates, baptism cards, school records, and community recognition.

Unfortunately, many of these systems lacked credibility, coordination, and security.

Today, many people still struggle to prove they are Ghanaians despite being born and raised in the country. Some do not possess birth certificates. Others have inconsistent records. Many rural residents have never been formally documented by the state.

This identity gap has become a major national security threat.

How can a nation protect its borders, manage immigration, fight crime, or provide social services effectively when millions cannot be properly identified through a centralised national system?

The problem becomes even more embarrassing internationally. Reports from immigration authorities in countries such as the United States often reveal cases where undocumented individuals suspected to be Ghanaians cannot officially be identified or deported because they possess no recognised Ghanaian identification documents.

Ironically, some speak fluent Twi, Ga, Ewe, Dagbani, or Fante, yet the state struggles to confirm their citizenship. This is unacceptable in the 21st century.

Developed countries solved this problem decades ago. In Canada and the United States, identification is treated as an essential component of citizenship and governance. Citizens and permanent residents are integrated into centralised systems through passports, health cards, social insurance numbers, driver’s licenses, and official photo identification cards. These documents are widely accepted across institutions because they are connected to reliable databases.

In Canada, for example, one may not carry a citizenship certificate daily, but official government-issued identification cards are recognised everywhere, from banks and hospitals to airports and government offices. That is exactly the direction Ghana must move toward.

The introduction of the Ghana Card, therefore, represented one of the most significant national identification reforms in Ghana’s modern history. The system sought to centralise personal data, improve security, modernise public services, and create a reliable national database comparable to international standards.

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia strongly championed this digitalisation agenda and argued that every Ghanaian deserved a unique and verifiable identity within a secure national system. The vision was simple but transformative: one person, one identity.

That vision must not be abandoned.

It is, therefore, disturbing when reports emerge that some institutions refuse to recognise the Ghana Card despite its official national status. Such contradictions only deepen public frustration and weaken confidence in state systems.

If the Ghana Card cannot become the country’s primary and universally accepted identification document, then what exactly is Ghana’s national identification policy?

A nation cannot invest millions into biometric registration systems only for institutions to reject the very card designed to solve decades of identification confusion.

Parliament, policymakers, and national stakeholders must urgently address this matter. Ghana needs a clear, enforceable, and standardised national identification framework accepted by all public and private institutions.

Without it, identity confusion, fraud, illegal migration challenges, and institutional inefficiencies will continue to haunt the nation. The truth is simple: a modern state cannot function effectively without a trusted identification system.

Ghana must stop treating national identification as a political issue and start treating it as a national development priority. Because in the end, every citizen deserves the dignity of belonging, recognition, and protection under the law.

And until Ghana fully resolves its identification crisis, one painful question will continue to echo across airports, offices, borders, and institutions:

“Are you really a Ghanaian?”

To Be Continued…

Part Two Will Focus on Dual Citizenship and National Identity.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.