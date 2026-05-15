Ghanaian youth diplomats head to Netherlands for IMUNA 2026 Conference

A five-member delegation from the Youth Ambassadors in Diplomacy and Model United Nations LBG (YAD MUN LBG) in Ghana has been invited to take part in the 32nd Session of the International Model United Nations of Alkmaar (IMUNA 2026), scheduled to be held in the Kingdom of the Netherlands from June 5 to June 7, 2026.

The team is expected to leave Ghana on June 4 and return on June 8, 2026, following the conclusion of the conference and associated diplomatic engagements.

The invitation was extended by the Board of Directors of the International Model United Nations of Alkmaar, allowing the Ghanaian delegation to participate in United Nations-style simulations, intercultural exchanges, and youth diplomacy activities at the Murmellius Gymnasium in Alkmaar.

The event is widely recognised for fostering leadership, negotiation, public speaking, and international cooperation among young people globally.

The Ghanaian delegation includes Joseph Essuman Arthur, Executive Director of YAD MUN LBG; Ransford Kojo Essilfie, Head of Partnerships; Eugene Ofosu, Deputy General Secretary; Morris Davidson Ansah, Student Representative and YAD MUN Schools Club Ambassador for the Central and Western Regions; and Heavens Achiaa Paintsil, a member of the YAD MUN Schools Club at Maryland Montessori Learning Center in Agona Swedru.

The conference will bring together students, academics, diplomats, youth leaders, and policy enthusiasts from across the world to deliberate on global issues through structured diplomatic simulations based on the United Nations system.

Participants will engage in debates, negotiations, and policy drafting sessions focused on addressing contemporary challenges such as climate change, peace and security, migration, human rights, sustainable development, and international cooperation.

According to YAD MUN LBG, the participation aligns with its broader mission of strengthening international partnerships with Model United Nations bodies, diplomatic institutions, and youth leadership organisations to enhance global engagement and youth empowerment.

The organisation also highlighted that it has been implementing its Schools Club Project across basic, secondary, and tertiary institutions in Ghana to promote diplomacy education, leadership development, civic participation, and global citizenship.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary and Executive Director for Diplomacy, Elijah Essel, YAD MUN LBG noted that the delegation will use the platform to learn international best practices, build strategic partnerships, and explore opportunities that will support the growth and expansion of its programmes in Ghana.

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