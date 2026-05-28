MP arrest saga:  Extradition battle may depend on diplomacy, legal strategy – Amanda Clinton

Amanda Clinton, founding partner and head of chambers at Clinton Consultancy

Private legal practitioner Amanda Clinton has stated that the Netherlands presents a favourable legal environment for the bail application of Asante Akyem North MP, Kwame Ohene Frimpong, as he faces possible extradition to the United States in connection with alleged money-laundering investigations.

Speaking on Joy News on Wednesday, May 27, Ms Clinton explained that Dutch courts approach extradition-related bail hearings differently from the United States, where there is often a strong presumption against granting bail in extradition cases.

According to the Head of Chambers at Clinton Consultancy, magistrate courts in the Netherlands primarily examine pre-trial detention conditions rather than the extradition request itself at the initial stages of proceedings.

“He’s in a good country to apply for bail. In the US, there’s usually a presumption against bail in extradition cases. But in the Netherlands, it’s treated as a straightforward administrative matter at the magistrate court level,” she explained.

She said the court would likely focus on whether the MP posed a flight risk, whether he could interfere with investigations, and whether continued detention was reasonable under the circumstances.

Ms Clinton noted that Mr Frimpong’s legal team could propose strict bail conditions, including the surrender of his passports and the use of an electronic ankle monitor.

“With an ankle monitor, for instance, you’re not going to be a flight risk, because the second you attempt to tamper with it, you’ll be apprehended or they can at least move to arrest you,” she said.

She further indicated that the investigations appeared to have been ongoing for more than a year, with several individuals reportedly already apprehended, thereby reducing concerns that the MP could obstruct ongoing enquiries.

“The investigation appears to have been going on for at least a year, and if it relates to the same case, many other people have already been apprehended. So there’s no real risk that he’s going to obstruct anything,” she added.

The legal practitioner also stressed that Mr Frimpong continued to maintain his innocence and would be entitled to the constitutional presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

Background concerns

Ms Clinton disclosed that earlier reports suggesting that the MP had been questioned or apprehended in the United Kingdom in August 2025 over similar allegations may have contributed to assumptions surrounding the current case.

“There had been some suggestions that he had been apprehended in the UK back in August 2025 over similar money laundering-related investigations, which he had evidently denied at the time,” she stated.

She explained that Mr Frimpong’s lawyers were expected to carefully scrutinise the evidence supporting the extradition request and determine whether it satisfied the legal thresholds required under American law and Dutch extradition procedures.

“The Netherlands is actually a very good place for his team to build up their location and tighten their arguments with evidence. His lawyers would have reviewed what evidence is available for this extradition and whether it fulfils all the American criteria,” she said.

Diplomatic dimensions

Ms Clinton also emphasised the possible diplomatic dimensions of the case, suggesting that Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry could engage Dutch authorities as part of efforts to manage the matter.

“The case would also be helped if, from the diplomatic side, Ghana’s Foreign Minister can engage with their counterparts in the Netherlands, or at least the Minister of Justice, who has the final say on extradition,” she said.

She described the arrest as not merely an isolated legal issue but part of broader concerns regarding the handling of politically exposed persons and corruption-related investigations in Ghana.

“Ultimately, for me, this arrest is a symptom and not the wound itself,” she stated.

Ms Clinton praised international law enforcement agencies for what she described as a coordinated and professional approach in pursuing such cases but questioned whether Ghanaian authorities were applying the same level of scrutiny across the political divide.

“But when you look at the cases the Deputy Attorney General publishes every week, it’s interesting to note that less than five per cent — sometimes around three per cent — involve any members of the NDC, and none involve independent candidates,” she observed.

She questioned whether authorities were adequately investigating politically exposed persons connected to governing parties.

“So the question becomes: Are they being aggressive enough in looking at politically exposed persons within their own party, even when they have intelligence about them, or are they shielding them?” she queried.

National embarrassment

Ms Clinton argued that the circumstances surrounding the MP’s arrest had created reputational challenges for Ghana internationally.

“We’re trying to get this gentleman back, not necessarily because we presume he’s innocent, but because it looks embarrassing internationally that one of our MPs was apprehended on a flight like that, and it wasn’t rolled out in the right way,” she said.

According to her, had Ghanaian authorities received intelligence earlier, the government could have better managed the communication and legal handling of the matter.

“Had Ghana gotten the intelligence first, they could have controlled the narrative — how to release the information, how to deal with him, and possibly even handle the extradition themselves,” she stated.

She added that lawyers for the MP could pursue both legal and diplomatic channels simultaneously, including engaging government officials behind closed doors while contesting the extradition request in court.

“So his lawyers could also try and negotiate with the government that while they do their best job legally, it is also for the government to attempt to handle this through closed-door negotiations,” she added.

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