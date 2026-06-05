2026 Commonwealth Games: Samson Deen hails ‘remarkable’ Farida Iddriss for para swimming spot

Africa Paralympic Committee President Samson Deen has lavished praise on the leadership of Ms. Farida Iddriss for her role in Ghana's para swimming qualification success ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The nation’s para sports reached a historic milestone as athlete Promise Aheto became the first-ever Ghanaian to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in para swimming.

Aheto earned his slot following impressive performances at the World Para Swimming Series in Australia earlier this year.

He recorded personal best times of 1:38.58 in the men’s 100m breaststroke S9 and 31.72 in the men’s 50m freestyle S13, results that confirmed his place at the global event.

The feat was achieved under the leadership of Ms. Iddriss, who became president of the Association in 2025.

At the launch of the unveiling of para athletes for the global showpiece, Deen said: “to have it done in just about three years is remarkable because many countries will go, will try and will not get it. But to get it this time, I thank you [Farida] with praises. We have to see her again.”

Ms. Iddriss served as Vice President of Africa Aquatics zone 2 since 2022 and Board Member of Africa Aquatics since 2024.

She also serves on the World Aquatics Masters Technical Committee, a position she has held since 2025.

The country’s contingent for the upcoming competition also includes Zinabu Issah in women’s F57 para athletics, Botsyo Nkegbe in men’s T54 wheelchair racing, Hayford Addai in men’s T47 para athletics, and Haruna Tahiru in men’s 100kg+ para powerlifting.

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