Glasgow 2026: Samson Deen announces special target podium medal bonus for Team Ghana para athletes

Audio By Carbonatix
The President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Ghana and President of the African Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen, has announced a special target podium medal bonus package for Ghanaian para athletes competing at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The incentive scheme is aimed at rewarding outstanding performances, motivating athletes to achieve success and reinforcing Ghana’s commitment to recognising the efforts of its para athletes on the international stage.
Under the package, every Ghanaian para athlete who wins a medal at the Games will receive a cash reward.
Gold medallists will receive £3,000, silver medallists will be rewarded with £2,000, while bronze medallists will receive £1,000.
The announcement comes after Ghana secured its first medal at the Games, with Zinabu Issah winning silver in the Women’s T57 Shot Put. She will receive a £2,000 cash award during a special presentation ceremony in Glasgow.
President Deen encouraged Team Ghana’s athletes to continue representing the country with pride.
“Wear the Ghana colours with pride. Every performance you deliver sends a powerful message that disability is never a limitation to greatness.”
“Our athletes have worked tirelessly to represent Ghana with pride.
“This bonus is our way of recognising their sacrifice, determination and excellence. We want every athlete to know that their achievements are valued, and we remain committed to supporting them in their pursuit of success.”
President Deen also urged the remaining members of Team Ghana to remain focused and determined as they continue their respective competitions, expressing confidence that more medals could follow.
Looking ahead to the LA28 Paralympic Games, President Deen revealed that the special podium medal prize scheme will be formally launched during a Special Team Ghana Ceremony in Accra ahead of the team’s qualification campaign and final preparations for Los Angeles.
The ceremony will also introduce the Follow My Athlete Scheme, an athlete-support initiative designed to connect individual para athletes with corporate organisations, institutions, philanthropists and private sponsors.
The event will bring together Ghana’s para athletes, coaches, government officials, development partners, corporate organisations, members of the diplomatic community and sports stakeholders to celebrate Team Ghana, launch the enhanced medal incentive programme and mobilise national support for Ghana’s Paralympic ambitions.
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