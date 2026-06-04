NPC Ghana unveils five para athletes for Glasgow 2026

Ghana has officially set its sights on the podium at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana unveiled its para-athlete contingent with a bold declaration from President Samson Deen: “Target the Podium.”

At a colourful ceremony held under the theme “Rising Beyond Limits, Carrying the Dreams of a Nation,” the NPC officially introduced five outstanding athletes who will represent Ghana at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 28 to August 8, 2026.

The event was not only a celebration of sporting excellence but also a powerful statement of ambition, inclusion, resilience, and national pride.

Addressing athletes, officials, sponsors, and the media, NPC President Samson Deen described the team as a group of exceptional competitors capable of making history for Ghana on one of the world’s biggest sporting stages.

“These athletes are not merely participants. They are medal contenders. They are champions in waiting. They represent the very best of Ghanaian determination, discipline, and excellence,” Mr. Deen declared.

The five-member team will compete across three disciplines - Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting, and Para Swimming.

The squad below

Zinabu Issah – Women’s F57 Para Athletics

Botsyo Nkegbe – Men’s T54 Wheelchair Racing and three-time Paralympian

Hayford Addai – Men’s T47 Para Athletics

Haruna Tahiru – Men’s 100kg+ Para Powerlifting

Promise Aheto – Para Swimming

According to the NPC President, every athlete earned qualification through merit, performance, and hard work, making Team Ghana one of the strongest para contingents the country has assembled in recent years.

A key message from the unveiling ceremony was the need to shift perceptions about disability and recognise the extraordinary potential of persons living with disabilities.

Mr. Deen reaffirmed his long-standing position that para sports should never be viewed through the lens of charity but rather as a platform for excellence, empowerment, and opportunity.

“Disability is not inability. Our athletes do not seek sympathy. They seek opportunity. They seek inclusion. They seek the chance to compete and prove themselves on equal terms.”

His remarks received strong applause from attendees, reinforcing the growing recognition of para sports as a vital part of Ghana’s sporting ecosystem.

The NPC President reflected on Ghana’s para sports journey, paying tribute to trailblazers who paved the way for today’s generation.

He highlighted the historic bronze medal won by Anita Fordjour at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, describing it as a defining moment that inspired a new generation of athletes.

“That achievement opened doors and inspired many athletes who followed. Today, we are building upon that legacy and writing a new chapter in Ghana’s sporting history.”

Mr. Deen used the occasion to call on government, corporate institutions, and the media to play a greater role in supporting para sports development.

He stressed that investing in para sports delivers benefits far beyond competition.

“Supporting para sports is not charity. It is an investment in talent. It is an investment in inclusion. It is an investment in national development and future generations.”

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