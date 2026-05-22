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Samson Deen sponsors Para Powerlifting team for African Championship qualification campaign
The National Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC Ghana) has officially launched Ghana’s qualification journey towards the 2028 Summer Paralympics as the national Para Powerlifting Team departs for the African Open Para Powerlifting Championships 2026 in Oran, Algeria.
The championship, organized under the supervision of World Para Powerlifting, will take place from 21st to 24th May 2026 at the Miloud Hadefi Olympic Complex and forms part of the official qualification pathway toward the LA2028 Paralympic Games.
Leading the delegation are Ghanaian para powerlifters Tahiru Haruna, Isaac Obeng, and Isaac Nii Ayitey Tagoe, who will be making his debut appearance at a World Para Powerlifting sanctioned competition.
The team is supported by Prince Nyarko (Head of Delegation), Coach George Ohene-Adu, and Medical Personnel Tilly Naa Adei Lutterodt. Guest athlete Oghenenyerhovwo Glory Unuefewa also joins the team for classification.
The participation of the entire Ghanaian contingent has been fully sponsored by Mr. Samson Deen, President of NPC Ghana, as part of his continued commitment to transforming Ghana into a continental force in para sports.
Following Ghana’s impressive second-place finish behind Nigeria at the West Africa Para Games, Mr. Deen reiterated his pledge to support disciplined and hardworking athletes who demonstrate dedication, professionalism, and medal ambition.
“African athletes must end tourism and focus on mounting the podium anytime they travel for competitions,” Mr. Deen emphasized.
He further stressed that African governments must begin prioritizing investment in para sports, declaring:
“Zero financial support got us medals. Imagine what proper investment in para sports can do for Africa on the world stage.”
Since 2025, Ghana’s para athletes have consistently delivered medals across international competitions, signaling a major rise in the country’s para sports profile.
In another major milestone, Ghana has already secured qualification for five athletes across Para Swimming, Para Athletics, and Para Powerlifting for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, where the country is hopeful of winning its first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in para sports.
As part of preparations toward Glasgow 2026, Mr. Samson Deen has also promised the team international training camps in France and Azerbaijan to sharpen the athletes’ technical ability, discipline, and confidence ahead of the Games.
NPC Ghana says the Algeria championship is not only about qualification points, but also about building a winning culture, exposing athletes to elite-level competition, and positioning Ghana strongly on the road to 2028 Summer Paralympics.
Ghana Delegation – African Open Para Powerlifting Championships 2026
Oran, Algeria | 21–24 May 2026
Officials
Tilly Adei Lutterodt – Medical Personnel
Prince Nyarko – Chef D’équipe (Head of Delegation)
George Ohene-Adu – Coach
Athletes
Tahiru Haruna – Athlete
Isaac Nii Ayitey Tagoe – Athlete
Isaac Obeng – Athlete
Oghenenyerhovwo Glory Unuefewa – Guest Athlete for Classification
NPC Ghana remains committed to creating opportunities for Ghanaian para athletes to excel globally and inspire the next generation of athletes with disabilities.
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