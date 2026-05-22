S.K. Agyemang launches ‘Menpaebo’ album with Light Seekers

Samuel Kofi Agyemang, General Secretary of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has launched his new album, Menpaebo (My Prayer), with the Light Seekers.

This was done in a colourful ceremony at the Penkwasi S.D.A. Auditorium in Sunyani, followed by a second launch at the Akosombo S.D.A. Church.

The Sunyani event drew music lovers, church groups and invited guests who gathered to witness the unveiling of an album that blends vintage S.D.A. rhythms with inspiring melodies and meaningful lyrics.

The launch was also marked by an energetic performance from former MUSIGA President Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, whose stage presence and delivery added excitement to the occasion. Other performers included Johnson and the Mighty Singers, as well as Edward Adu Sarpong and the Saviour Singers.

Speaking at the launch, Kofi Agyemang said the project was the result of years of careful preparation.

“I have been working on this album for some time now, and I give God the glory for finally finishing it and releasing it,” he said.

He described Menpaebo (My Prayer) as a body of work built on faith, discipline and musical tradition.

The album, now available on all major streaming platforms, reflects a blend of spiritual devotion and creative craftsmanship. According to Kofi Agyemang, the project was intended to preserve the richness of S.D.A. musical heritage while presenting it in a form that resonates with contemporary listeners.

Obour, who thrilled the Sunyani audience with an electrifying performance, praised the album and its message.

“This is a remarkable project that reflects faith, dedication, and a deep respect for musical heritage,” he said. “It is encouraging to see such quality work being released with so much passion and purpose.”

A second launch held at the Akosombo S.D.A. Church extended the celebration and gave another audience the opportunity to experience the album and its message.

The programme also featured performances from Advent Voices of S.D.A., Gifty Duah and the Amazing Singers of S.D.A., Mark Anim Yirenkyi and King So, all of whom contributed to the success of the launch with powerful renditions and strong vocal support.

The two events underscored the significance of the project within both the gospel music space and the broader S.D.A. community.

Menpaebo (My Prayer), an 11-track collection, stands as a testament to patience, faith and artistic commitment, and marks another important milestone in the musical journey of Samuel Kofi Agyemang and the Light Seekers.

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