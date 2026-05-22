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Sparqlyn congratulates Shatta Wale on IRAWMA wins, recounts old memories

Source: adomonline.com  
  22 May 2026 12:51pm
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Ghanaian musician and former Dunsin member Ahmmed Kanneh Larweh, popularly known as Sparqlyn, has congratulated dancehall artiste Shatta Wale after his double win at the 43rd International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

Shatta Wale recently made headlines after clinching two honours at the event held in Florida, United States, winning Best African Dancehall Entertainer as well as Concert of the Year for his ShattaFest showcase.

Reacting to the achievement, Sparqlyn said he was delighted when he came across news of the awards on Monday, May 18, 2025, and took a moment to reflect on his own journey in the music industry.

He noted that what particularly caught his attention was the design of the award plaque presented to Shatta Wale, which he said bore a striking resemblance to one his former group, Dunsin, received years ago.

According to him, the similarity immediately brought back memories of Dunsin’s historic international recognition more than a decade ago, when the group represented Ghana on a continental stage.

It will be recalled that in 2013, Dunsin won Most Exciting Group in Africa and Most African Video at the MUSA Awards held in Pretoria, South Africa, following the success of their project “Ɔyɛadeɛyie,” which boosted their international profile.

At the time, Sparqlyn—then known within the group as Kele—personally represented Dunsin to receive the award on behalf of the group.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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