Gomoa Easter carnival ends in colour as fashion, music and celebrity appearances light up final night

Audio By Carbonatix
The 2026 Gomoa Easter Carnival ended on a high note as thousands thronged the festival grounds for a spectacular blend of fashion, music and cultural celebration.
The four-day event, which climaxed on Sunday, saw top musicians, public figures and local designers come together in a vibrant display that organisers say boosted tourism and economic activity in the area.
The final night featured an unexpected highlight when Gomoa Central MP, Kwame Asare Obeng(A-Plus), joined Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Abeiku Santana, and other notable personalities on the runway.
The group briefly traded leadership roles for the catwalk, modelling outfits crafted by local designers. Organisers said the showcase was meant to spotlight home-grown creativity and celebrate the district’s emerging fashion industry.
“It’s important that we promote what our people create,” an organiser told reporters, adding that each design reflected “a story of heritage, identity and the artistic strength of the Gomoa community.”
The carnival grounds also came alive with marathon musical performances led by dancehall star Shatta Wale, who drew massive crowds late into the night. Other performers and cultural troupes delivered back-to-back sets, reinforcing the festival’s reputation as one of the Central Region’s biggest Easter attractions.
Local traders reported increased sales throughout the four-day celebration, with food vendors, artisans, transport operators and accommodation providers benefiting from the influx of visitors.
According to community leaders, the carnival continues to evolve into a key economic driver for Gomoa, supporting jobs and stimulating small businesses.
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