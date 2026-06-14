New York Knicks win NBA championship for first time in over 50 years

Audio By Carbonatix
The New York Knicks have won the National Basketball Association championship for the first time in over 50 years.
The Knicks clinched the title against the San Antonio Spurs, 94-90, in the fifth game of the best-of-seven series.
While the game was in Texas, New Yorkers took to their hometown streets in droves to watch and celebrate the milestone moment for the team, its fans and the entire city.
Ahead of the game, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a social media post that the city was working with the Knicks to host watch parties outside Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Wollman Rink.
"As we celebrate, be responsible, look out for one another, stay safe, be smart, and make this a night that reflects the very best of our city," the mayor said.
His call for safety came after a few instances of violence in New York City against Spurs fans, including one assault that landed a fan in the hospital and another in which a fast food worker wearing a Spurs jersey was attacked, according to local reports.
Both Knicks and Spurs players have condemned the violence and harassment.
Ahead of Saturday's Game 5, fan travelling to San Antonio from New York to attend the game were in a frenzy about possibly getting locked out of the arena.
In a note on its website for the game, Ticketmaster said purchases by those living farther than 150mi (241km) from the San Antonio arena would be cancelled and refunded without notice.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul posted on social media: "Knicks fans finally get within one game of a championship and their reward is having their tickets canceled?"
But Ticketmaster assured fans that no tickets purchased on its platform "have or will be canceled".
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