DJ Ashmen lights up maiden Gomoa Easter Carnival 

DJ Ashmen emerged as one of the standout figures at the maiden Gomoa Easter Carnival, delivering high-energy sets that kept the audience engaged throughout the four-day celebration in the Central Region.

As the official DJ for the event, he played a central role in shaping the musical experience, seamlessly blending old and new school hits to sustain momentum across the event’s packed schedule.

DJ Ashmen has described his involvement as both a privilege and a defining moment in his career.

“It feels good to be part of history, especially being part of the first of its kind in Gomoa, in the Central Region,” he said.

Tasked with maintaining a charged atmosphere night after night, he ensured variety in his sets while keeping revellers fully engaged. This earned him plaudits from patrons and entertainment industry stalwarts on social media.

He also expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, the brain behind the carnival, for the opportunity.

The Gomoa Easter Carnival formed part of a broader slate of activities aimed at boosting tourism in the Central Region during the Easter period. The event featured musical performances, street processions, food bazaars and cultural exhibitions highlighting the heritage of the Gomoa people.

Artistes billed for the event included Samini, Kwabena Kwabena, Ofori Amponsah, KK Fosu, Dada Hafco, Bisa Kdei, Kofi Nti, Bless and Kwanpa. Others on the line-up were Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, Kwaw Kese, Keche, Obaapa Christy, Piesie Esther, Sista Afia, Tinny, Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, Amerado, Nero X, Sefa and Patapaa.

Activities also featured bonfire and barbecue sessions, art exhibitions, painting, a fashion show, masquerade displays and a grand durbar of chiefs, alongside traditional drumming and dancing.

The carnival was organised in partnership with Multimedia Group Limited under a ten-year media agreement to ensure extensive coverage across television, radio and digital platforms. It was sponsored by HotWav phones and positioned to promote local businesses, artistes and vendors.

Organisers pitched the carnival as an alternative Easter destination to the long-established Kwahu festivities, with a focus on creating economic opportunities for local vendors, hospitality operators and transport services within Gomoa and surrounding communities.

The initiative also aligns with the Ghana Tourism Authority’s broader agenda to diversify tourism offerings across regions, encourage domestic travel and stimulate local economies through events-driven tourism.

Looking ahead, DJ Ashmen said he hopes to use his platform to nurture emerging talent by bringing young DJs and musicians on stage to showcase their abilities.

Describing the atmosphere at the festival, he said “it was overwhelming. The energy from the crowd, the anticipation of seeing their favourite artistes, and being able to deliver back-to-back hits, it was truly amazing.”

DJ Ashmen is a Ghanaian disc jockey known for his versatility and ability to read crowds, with a growing reputation on the events circuit for delivering dynamic sets that fuse multiple genres and eras of music.

His broad knowledge of music and the history of it, sets him apart from most of his contemporaries.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.