Oti House of Chiefs to unveil 7-member committee on Nkwanta South conflict

The Oti Regional House of Chiefs is set to inaugurate a seven-member committee to investigate the underlying causes of the recurring ethnic disturbances in the Nkwanta South Municipality and propose measures for sustainable peace.

Nana Soglo Alloh IV, President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, said the committee forms part of efforts by the House to help restore peace, stability and social cohesion in the municipality.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after an engagement with key stakeholders in Dambai, Nana Alloh said the House had secured the consent of traditional leaders and youth representatives of the Akyode, Adele and Challa ethnic groups, as well as Zongo Chiefs and their youth for the establishment of the committee.

“The House has engaged the Akyode Traditional leaders and their youth, Adele Traditional leaders and their youth, Challa Traditional leaders and their youth, as well as Zongo Chiefs and their youth and secured their consent to constitute an independent committee.

He said the team will investigate the root causes of the conflict and make recommendations for sustainable peace.

He disclosed that the committee would comprise five eminent chiefs and two prominent citizens drawn from the area.

According to Nana Alloh IV, the committee’s terms of reference include establishing the facts surrounding the disturbances, identifying the triggers of the conflict and proposing mechanisms to prevent future clashes.

He appealed to the Government, development partners and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to support the initiative financially to enable the committee to undertake its work effectively.

The decision follows a recent meeting between the House and representatives of the various ethnic groups at the Oti Regional Coordinating Council Conference Hall in Dambai, where all parties agreed to the formation of the committee.

Nana Alloh IV urged residents, especially the youth, to remain calm and cooperate fully with the committee during its investigations.

“We call on the youth and all stakeholders to cooperate with the House and the committee so that the matter can be resolved amicably and permanently,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to all the parties involved for their willingness to allow the House of Chiefs to intervene and facilitate the establishment of the committee.

The seven-member committee is expected to be inaugurated in Dambai in the coming days to commence its mandate of investigating the conflict and recommending pathways towards lasting peace in Nkwanta South.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.