Stop presenting yourselves as chiefs, Ga Traditional Council tells Chamba group

The Ga Traditional Council has cautioned members of a group identifying itself as “Chamba” to stop presenting themselves as chiefs within the Ga State, warning that the use of unauthorised traditional titles undermines Ghana’s chieftaincy system.

In a statement dated July 20, 2026, the Council expressed concern that members of the group have been introducing themselves to the public as “Chiefs”, a title it says is reserved for traditionally recognised and gazetted authorities.

The statement, signed by Registrar Evelyn Amewotse on behalf of the Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, HRM King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, said chieftaincy titles can only be used by persons recognised under Ghana’s legal and customary framework.

The Council cited provisions of the 1992 Constitution and the Chieftaincy Act, 2008 (Act 759), which regulate the recognition and registration of chiefs in Ghana.

According to the Council, Section 57(5) of the Chieftaincy Act provides that a person cannot be considered a chief for purposes of performing official functions unless that person is registered in the National Register of Chiefs and their name published in the Chieftaincy Bulletin.

The Council said the unauthorised adoption of chieftaincy titles could mislead the public, damage the reputation of traditional institutions and create confusion within communities.

It has therefore directed the leadership and members of the Chamba group to immediately stop using the title “Chief” or any related chieftaincy designation.

“The Ga Traditional Council restrains and cautions the leadership and members of the Chamba group to immediately cease and desist from using the title ‘Chief’ or any related chieftaincy title,” the statement said.

The Council reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the integrity of Ga customs and traditions, stressing that chieftaincy remains a regulated institution governed by law and established customary practices.

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