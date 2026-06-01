Mahama receives Bono East Regional House of Chiefs

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has received a delegation from the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs at the Presidency.
The delegation, led by Nana Owusu Sakyi III, President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of Bassaman, called on President Mahama on Thursday, May 28, in Accra.
Other members included paramount chiefs, queen mothers and traditional leaders from across the Bono East Region.
The Presidency, in a statement, said the courtesy call aimed to discuss development issues and matters of shared national interest affecting the region.
During the engagement, the chiefs commended the Government for the progress made so far.
President Mahama reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the economy and supporting the region’s strategic role in agriculture, trade and commerce, particularly in Techiman and the surrounding communities.
He outlined key interventions earmarked for the region, including the establishment of special markets under the 24-hour economy initiative, development of Farmer Service Centres, construction of a 50,000-tonne cashew processing factory, and major road infrastructure projects.
The President also mentioned plans to establish a Regional Hospital for Bono East.
Present at the meeting were Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang; Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; Mr Francis Owusu Antwi, Bono East Regional Minister; and other Ministers of State.
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