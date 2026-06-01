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Mahama rules out funding large-scale fan travel to 2026 World Cup

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  1 June 2026 5:30am
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President John Mahama has indicated that the government will not finance large-scale travel arrangements for Ghanaian supporters wishing to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing the significant costs involved.

Speaking at a diaspora town hall meeting on May 31, the President said the estimated cost of transporting, accommodating and catering for each supporter would be approximately $11,000, making such an undertaking financially unsustainable for the state.

Mr Mahama stressed that his administration remains committed to prudent fiscal management and cannot justify using public funds to cover travel packages, accommodation, feeding expenses, and match tickets for large numbers of football fans.

“We cannot spend public resources in that manner. The cost for each person, including accommodation, transportation, feeding and match tickets, is estimated at almost $11,000,” he stated.

As an alternative, the President announced that the government intends to secure match tickets for members of the Ghanaian diaspora who wish to support the Black Stars at venues across the host countries, rather than funding their travel and related expenses.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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