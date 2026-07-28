Atronie chiefs threaten to invoke deity against galamseyers

Chiefs and residents of Atronie in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region have threatened to invoke the wrath of their local deity against illegal miners if the government fails to take decisive action to halt the destruction of the community's environment.

The traditional authority says persistent illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey, have devastated farmlands, crops, water bodies and forest cover despite repeated reports to the police, the municipal assembly and other state institutions.

The chiefs also expressed concern over the pollution of the Amoma River, the community's main source of potable water.

The warning comes amid growing frustration over what the community describes as the authorities' failure to respond to their complaints.

According to the traditional leaders, continued inaction will leave them with no choice but to resort to traditional spiritual measures to protect their land and natural resources.

The Secretary to the Atronie Traditional Authority, Nana Yaw Ampofo, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), warning that the community's local shrine is "unforgiving" and that invoking its anger would have serious consequences.

"We are going to invoke the assistance and anger of our local deity to stop the galamseyers, and that will be disastrous," he said, adding that the traditional authority was informing the government in advance because "nothing can be done to pacify the gods if we invoke their anger."

During a visit to the area, the Ghana News Agency observed excavation and chanfang machines, mining equipment and makeshift tents at the Jinijini illegal mining site.

Roads had also been carved through farms to the site, resulting in the destruction of crops and farmlands.

Nana Ampofo appealed for urgent government intervention to avert further environmental degradation, noting that the people of Atronie owe allegiance to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

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