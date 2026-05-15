Mahama backs chiefs’ role in project monitoring, directs coordination with assemblies

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has backed proposals for traditional leaders to play a formal role in monitoring development projects, directing the creation of a structured framework to strengthen collaboration between chiefs and district assemblies.
He said the initiative would improve transparency, accountability, and the quality of government projects across the country.
Addressing the Northern Regional House of Chiefs at the Jubilee House on Friday, May 15, the President noted that one of the biggest challenges in governance is the gap between announced projects and completed works.
“One of the greatest frustrations of our people is the gap between projects that are announced and projects that are completed, between funds allocated and value delivered,” he said.
President Mahama proposed regular joint inspections involving district assemblies, district chief executives, and traditional rulers to physically assess ongoing projects.
He stressed that chiefs, as trusted community leaders, could play a critical role in ensuring accountability and monitoring implementation.
“I’m therefore directing the Minister for Local Government… to create a framework where traditional rulers and district assemblies can meet occasionally to review the progress of work on critical infrastructure,” he announced.
The President also referenced ongoing constitutional review discussions, expressing optimism that the process would further strengthen the role of traditional authorities in local governance.
He added that the Cabinet was considering recommendations from the Constitutional Review Committee, particularly proposals that could enhance the role of chiefs in national administration.
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