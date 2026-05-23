GN Savings and Loans: Ndoum thanks Mahama after Court of Appeal victory

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom and President John Mahama

Founder of GN Savings and Loans, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama following the Court of Appeal's ruling in favour of his financial institution.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, May 23, after Thursday's judgement, Dr Ndoum thanked President Mahama for a campaign promise he made as a presidential candidate to restore the licences of banks and financial institutions that he believed had been unjustly collapsed.

"Gratitude Four. To H.E. John Dramani Mahama for the promise he made as a presidential candidate to return banks collapsed unjustly," Dr Ndoum wrote.

He also commended the President for what he described as the creation of an enabling social and economic environment in the country.

The post forms part of a series of messages issued by Dr Ndoum following the Court of Appeal's decision, which ordered the restoration of GN Savings and Loans' licence and the return of its assets to the company and its shareholders.

The ruling marks a significant development in the long-running legal battle between the financial institution and the Bank of Ghana following the banking sector clean-up exercise in 2019.

Meanwhile, speaking on Newsfile on the same day, Dr Ndoum's lawyer, Cletus Alengah, said the victory has nothing to do with the "government's promise to restore licenses."

Watch his comment below.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.