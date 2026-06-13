Kofi Adams slams FIFA over Partey visa denial response

The government has intensified its criticism of FIFA over the decision by Canada to deny Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey a visa for Ghana's opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing the situation as a troubling precedent that threatens the integrity of international sporting competitions.

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, expressed deep disappointment with what he described as FIFA's weak handling of the controversy, arguing that the world football governing body had failed to adequately protect the rights of participating nations and their players.

Speaking on TV3 on Friday, June 12, the Minister questioned FIFA's position that it could not interfere in immigration decisions taken by host countries, insisting that the governing body had a responsibility to ensure that players cleared to participate in its competitions were not arbitrarily prevented from doing so.

FIFA under fire

Mr Adams said FIFA's response to the matter had fallen short of expectations, particularly given the importance of the World Cup and the extensive agreements signed by host nations before being awarded the tournament.

"And that is why I am equally very much disappointed in the behaviour of FIFA, the world governing football body, in handling situations that have arisen as part of this FIFA World Cup 2026," he stated.

"I think they have poorly handled a lot of things and the earlier they sit up, better."

The Minister argued that FIFA's assertion that it could not interfere in the internal affairs of host countries should not apply in circumstances involving accredited players selected to represent their nations at the tournament.

"FIFA cannot say that it cannot interfere with the internal affairs of the host countries as to whether they admit a person into their country or not. This should not have been the position, especially for a player," he said.

According to him, Partey had satisfied all football-related eligibility requirements and had not breached any FIFA regulations or disciplinary codes that would justify his exclusion.

"Who has been accepted by FIFA itself that the player is qualified to play, the player has no offending the rules, the player has no offending FIFA rules, the player has no offending any of the continental football regulations or rules. And so he's very qualified to play."

‘A key player, not a fan’

The Sports Minister stressed that the matter involved a central member of Ghana's national team rather than an ordinary supporter seeking entry into Canada.

He described FIFA's public response to the controversy as inadequate and lacking appreciation for the potential sporting consequences.

"And for you to just say that they can choose based on their national laws to deny a player, not a fan, not someone who is a fan, a player, a key player for that matter, who finds himself as being selected in the first team, playing in team A to be denied, and for FIFA to issue such a lame statement is so unfortunate."

The development means Partey is set to miss Ghana's opening Group H fixture against Panama despite playing a pivotal role in the Black Stars' successful qualification campaign.

Questions over host nation commitments

Mr Adams further argued that countries awarded major international sporting events are generally required to guarantee access for participating athletes, officials and delegations.

"There are many clauses that they sign to. Amongst them is to unfettered rights to clubs and or clubs that may be participating if it's a club competition or nations that will be participating and their athletes would have to be given visas. They will not be denied such things."

He suggested that recent developments surrounding the World Cup indicated that some of those commitments were not being fully honoured.

"And it doesn't look like this is working as far as the FIFA 2026 World Cup is concerned."

Growing concerns

The Minister cited other incidents that have reportedly emerged during preparations for the tournament, suggesting that the Partey controversy was not an isolated case.

"We saw a referee that FIFA itself has appointed, been denied entry. And now we've seen athletes or players who have been searched to their body with all kinds of sniffing dogs."

The remarks are likely to fuel growing debate about immigration, security procedures and athlete mobility at the first FIFA World Cup to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Mr Adams also contrasted Canada's decision with the position taken by the United States and European countries, noting that Partey continues to travel internationally despite the pending criminal proceedings in the United Kingdom.

The midfielder recently obtained a visa to enter the United States and is currently with the Black Stars at their training base in Boston.

"Thomas has been issued visa to America recently. He applied in United Kingdom. He went to the London office of United States of America and he's been issued a visa to be able to enter United States of America. That is why he's in America currently."

He added that the player had continued to travel freely throughout Europe while complying with court-imposed conditions.

"Thomas has been applying his trade in Europe. He's been moving around, entering London and out."

Call for review

Although acknowledging that the final decision rests with Canadian authorities, the Minister appealed for a reconsideration of the matter, warning that the implications could extend beyond Ghana's World Cup campaign.

"People are asking all manner of questions. People are raising all manner of things that I don't want to talk about on this platform."

"But I think higher authority has opportunity to review this decision and they must do so."

The visa refusal has become one of the biggest controversies surrounding Ghana's participation in the World Cup, with football supporters, sports administrators and legal analysts debating whether a player who has not been convicted of any offence should be prevented from representing his country at the world's biggest football tournament.

With Ghana's opening match against Panama fast approaching, uncertainty remains over whether diplomatic interventions, legal appeals or discussions involving FIFA could yet lead to a reversal of the decision.

For now, however, the Black Stars face the prospect of beginning their World Cup campaign without one of their most experienced and influential players, while a growing dispute over immigration policy, sporting fairness and international obligations continues to dominate headlines.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.