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GN Savings and Loan’s victory is a court decision, not government’s promise – Ndoum’s lawyer

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  23 May 2026 9:04pm
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Lawyer for businessman Dr Papa Kwesi Ndoum, Cletus Alengah, has dismissed suggestions that the Court of Appeal's recent ruling in favour of GN Savings and Loans was linked to the NDC government's pledge to restore the licences of financial institutions affected by the 2019 banking sector clean-up.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, May 23, Mr Alengah argued that the judgement was the result of a legal process and not an executive decision by the government.

According to him, the ruling was delivered independently by the courts after years of litigation and should not be confused with political promises made ahead of the 2024 general election.

"This is purely a legal battle which has ended where we ended it on Thursday," he said.

Watch the interview in the video below

Mr Alengah stressed that the Court of Appeal's decision was based solely on the merits of the case presented before it.

His comments follow Thursday's ruling by the Court of Appeal in favour of GN Savings and Loans, directing the Bank of Ghana to restore the company's licence and return its assets to the institution and its shareholders.

The judgement comes after President John Mahama, prior to winning the 2024 election, pledged to facilitate the restoration of licences to some financial institutions affected by the banking sector clean-up.

However, Mr Alengah maintained that the court's ruling was entirely separate from that political commitment and should be viewed as a judicial outcome rather than a government intervention.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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