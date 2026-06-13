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Elon Musk’s stratospheric rise to trillionaire status – in charts

Source: BBC  
  13 June 2026 8:26am
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Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire on Friday, following the record-breaking stock market debut of his company SpaceX.

With a current estimated net worth of about $1.11tn, according to Bloomberg, Musk sits well above wealthy billionaires topping rich lists, including Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and boss of French luxury goods group LVMH, Bernard Arnault.

Musk - who first made waves in the tech industry in the late 1990s - hasn't always topped the rich list though.

In January 2020, he was only the 35th richest person in the world, with a fortune of around $28bn.

But his wealth took off that year as the value of his two biggest companies - electric carmaker Tesla and space exploration and AI firm SpaceX - began to grow sharply. Musk holds large stakes in both businesses.

The long-scroll chart below traces this volatile journey over the last six years. His wealth trajectory mimics a jagged mountain range, with dramatic surges and steep declines driven by swings in Tesla's share price, the rising value of SpaceX, and shifts in political and investor sentiment during his time in the Trump administration.

A long vertical line chart traces Elon Musk's wealth over the last six years, comparing it with that of Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault. It shows how Musk's net worth increased from $28bn in January 2020 to $1tn today. Key events are marked: Jan 2021, Musk briefly overtakes Bezos as the world's richest man for the first time; Nov 2021, Tesla stock surges and Musk's wealth reaches $340bn; In 2022 Musk buys Twitter - his net worth in October of that year is $204bn, falling to $124bn in January 2023. In June 2024 Nasa awards SpaceX $843m to deorbit the ISS; Musk is appointed to Trump's second government in January 2025 but leaves in May. In December his wealth surges to $638bn on reports that SpaceX will go public. In June 2026 the IPO launches, taking Musk's net worth to $1.11tn.

By January 2021, the tech mogul had risen to become the world's richest person, briefly overtaking Jeff Bezos.

But his fortune dipped in 2022 amid a downturn in US tech stocks, and fell sharply again in early 2025, as investor concerns over his role in the Trump administration coincided with a slump in Tesla's share price.

Each time, he has come back stronger. Now a trillionaire, Musk is almost four times richer than his nearest rival Larry Page, and more than five times richer than Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg.

But what does a thousand billion dollars (that's a one followed by 12 zeros) actually look like? The chart below breaks this unimaginable sum down, dot by dot, comparing his total wealth to other high-profile figures, government spending budgets and luxury assets.

A chart of $1 trillion shown as 1,000 dots, each representing a billion dollars. Groups of dots are highlighted to help understand the scale of $1tn, including two of the 1,000 dots representing $2bn for estimated ticket sales for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour, eight dots representing $8bn of Donald Trump's family wealth and $88bn for England's annual school budget.

It's important to remember that Musk's wealth is mainly made up of stock holdings that can rise or fall depending on investor sentiment. Indeed in February, the tech mogul said on X that less than "0.1%" of his net worth was held in cash.

Musk currently owns a 12% stake in Tesla, a company with a market valuation of around $1.5tn, and a 42% stake in SpaceX, which is now worth more than $2tn. Many of his shares have been pledged as collateral against personal loans.

The tech boss also owns stakes in smaller businesses, including The Boring Company, a tunnel construction firm, and Neuralink, which develops implantable brain-computer interfaces.

This extreme reliance on paper assets rather than liquid cash creates a striking imbalance. As the breakdown below illustrates, the horizontal block of his wealth is almost entirely consumed by two massive corporate holdings, leaving virtually no room for actual cash.

A horizontal stacked bar chart showing Elon Musk's net worth as of 12 June 2026, with a photo of Musk's face included in the top left corner. The bar is broken down into four blocks, the largest is SpaceX worth $821bn, followed by Tesla at $284bn. There are small blocks for Neuralink (£3bn) and The Boring Company ($3bn). The chart excludes liabilities which total $3.5bn.

Historically, the world's wealthiest individuals earned fortunes in sectors like finance and manufacturing. Today, the global rich list tells a completely different story.

Look at the grid below: the expanding blue blocks show how completely tech titans have monopolised the top spots over the last decade.

Back in 2015, only two of the world's top 10 richest people were from the tech world. Now that number is seven, including the entire top six.

A chart showing the top 10 richest people each year from 2015 to 2026 according to the annual Forbes rich list, with each person represented by a block. Blocks are arranged horizontally from 1 to 10 each year, and coloured blue for people in the technology industry compared with grey for other industries. In 2015 there were two blue blocks in the top 10, which has generally risen over time to seven in 2026. The people who topped the list each year are highlighted with photos of their faces within the blocks. Bill Gates of Microsoft topped the list from 2015 to 2017, Jess Bezos (Amazon) was top from 2018 to 2021, and Bernard Arnault (LVMH) was top in 2023 and 2024. Elon Musk topped the list in 2022, 2025 and 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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