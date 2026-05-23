Amin Adam warns against politicising banking regulation after GN Savings ruling

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Finance Minister and Karaga MP, Mohammed Amin Adam, has cautioned against what he describes as attempts by government officials to politically appropriate the Court of Appeal’s decision ordering the restoration of GN Savings and Loans’ licence.
In a Facebook post on Friday, May 23, Dr Amin Adam argued that the ruling was not merely a legal matter, but a major financial-sector policy event with implications for regulatory credibility, macroeconomic stability, and Ghana’s post-IMF outlook.
According to him, the decision comes against the backdrop of campaign promises by President John Dramani Mahama to restore licences of financial institutions he believed were “wrongfully collapsed,” making it necessary to scrutinise the relationship between politics, law, and financial-sector regulation.
Dr Amin Adam maintained that the 2017–2019 banking-sector clean-up, although painful, was undertaken to address weak capital positions, governance failures, related-party exposures, liquidity pressures, and prudential breaches within the banking system.
He referenced earlier assessments by the International Monetary Fund and PwC, which described the banking-sector reforms as necessary measures to restore stability and confidence.
“The real question is whether the restoration of a revoked licence, especially in a politically charged environment, could weaken the credibility of Ghana’s bank resolution framework,” he stated.
The former Finance Minister warned that reversals of regulatory decisions years after licence revocations could create doubts about the finality of supervisory action and encourage institutions to view prudential sanctions as negotiable political outcomes.
He further argued that if the restoration of GN Savings’ licence is perceived as the fulfilment of a political promise rather than an independent supervisory process, it could undermine investor confidence in Ghana’s financial-sector governance.
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