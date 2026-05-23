Mahama cut sod for construction of 24-hour economy market in Bole

President John Mahama has cut sod for the construction of a 24-hour economy market at Bole in the Savannah Region, describing the project as a major step towards boosting trade, agriculture and economic activity in the area.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Mahama said the market is strategically located and is expected to become one of the busiest trading hubs in the country, serving as a major outlet for agricultural produce and commercial activities within the Savannah Region and beyond.

According to him, the Bole market forms part of a nationwide initiative to construct 261 modern markets across all districts, with Bole selected to receive a model facility under the largest category of the programme.

The President noted that the project is aimed not only at creating space for commercial activities but also at improving livelihoods by increasing the circulation of money within the local economy.

He said the market would provide opportunities for farmers, traders and small businesses to earn sustainable incomes while strengthening economic growth in the region.

President Mahama further outlined several ongoing and planned development projects for the Savannah Region, including the construction of the Bole College of Education, a 150-bed district hospital, new secondary and STEM schools, a regional university, water supply systems, feeder roads and agricultural support centres.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to accelerating development in the region, stressing that the interventions are intended to reduce poverty, expand opportunities and improve living conditions for residents.

The President added that the government remains focused on ensuring balanced national development through investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare and agriculture.

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