Mahama cut sod for construction of 24-hour economy market in Bole

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has cut sod for the construction of a 24-hour economy market at Bole in the Savannah Region, describing the project as a major step towards boosting trade, agriculture and economic activity in the area.
Speaking at the ceremony, President Mahama said the market is strategically located and is expected to become one of the busiest trading hubs in the country, serving as a major outlet for agricultural produce and commercial activities within the Savannah Region and beyond.
According to him, the Bole market forms part of a nationwide initiative to construct 261 modern markets across all districts, with Bole selected to receive a model facility under the largest category of the programme.
The President noted that the project is aimed not only at creating space for commercial activities but also at improving livelihoods by increasing the circulation of money within the local economy.
He said the market would provide opportunities for farmers, traders and small businesses to earn sustainable incomes while strengthening economic growth in the region.
President Mahama further outlined several ongoing and planned development projects for the Savannah Region, including the construction of the Bole College of Education, a 150-bed district hospital, new secondary and STEM schools, a regional university, water supply systems, feeder roads and agricultural support centres.
He reaffirmed government’s commitment to accelerating development in the region, stressing that the interventions are intended to reduce poverty, expand opportunities and improve living conditions for residents.
The President added that the government remains focused on ensuring balanced national development through investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare and agriculture.
Latest Stories
-
Torrential rain submerges 50 houses in Cape Coast
10 minutes
-
OLAG crowned winners of ACE Spoken Word Contest
18 minutes
-
Medical and Dental Council worried over growing misconduct complaints against health professionals
23 minutes
-
Mahama cut sod for construction of 24-hour economy market in Bole
36 minutes
-
UNFPA and partners triple fistula repairs but Ghana needs 2,249 a year to meet 2030 target
40 minutes
-
Eastern Regional Fire Commander rallies officers to meet 2026 fire safety targets
45 minutes
-
Bosomtwe STEM Girls SHS team returns to rousing welcome after World Robofest Championship feat
51 minutes
-
Amin Adam warns against politicising banking regulation after GN Savings ruling
1 hour
-
GN Savings ruling poses fiscal and financial-stability risks – Amin Adam
2 hours
-
Amin Adam calls on BoG and Finance Ministry to explain implications of GN Savings ruling
2 hours
-
Restoring GN Savings and Loans will be difficult after years of asset disposal — Dr Kweku Ndoum
2 hours
-
Misrepresentation of GN Bank’s financial position led to collapse – Dr Kweku Nduom
2 hours
-
Collapse of GN Bank led to loss of over 4,500 jobs — Dr Kweku Ndoum
2 hours
-
Arrest and denial of bail being used to intimidate opposition voices — Egyapa Mercer
2 hours
-
GN Savings & Loans: Banking sector clean-up could’ve been managed better – Bobby Banson
3 hours