Eastern Regional Fire Commander rallies officers to meet 2026 fire safety targets

Audio By Carbonatix
The Eastern Regional Fire Commander, Emmanuel Ofori Asamoah, has urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Fire Safety Officers across the region to intensify efforts towards achieving the Ghana National Fire Service’s 2026 fire safety targets.
Speaking at a strategic meeting held at the Eastern Regional Headquarters of the Ghana National Fire Service in Koforidua on May 21, 2026, ACFOII Asamoah charged officers from all 26 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to strengthen public education, inspections, community engagement and enforcement of fire safety regulations.
The meeting brought together fire safety officers from across the Eastern Region to review performance gaps and adopt strategies aimed at improving fire prevention and emergency preparedness.
Addressing the officers, ACFOII Asamoah described the targets as “life-saving responsibilities” rather than routine administrative duties, stressing the need for proactive engagement with communities.
He encouraged officers to adopt innovative and low-cost methods to expand public education campaigns, including the use of community information centres and local radio stations to reach wider audiences.
The officers also highlighted a number of operational challenges affecting their work, including inadequate logistics, limited public cooperation and difficult terrain in some districts.
Despite the challenges, participants reaffirmed their commitment to exceeding the 2026 targets and improving fire safety standards across the region.
The meeting concluded with the adoption of a regional operational calendar to guide monthly activities, joint inspections, training programmes and quarterly performance reviews.
Latest Stories
-
Torrential rain submerges 50 houses in Cape Coast
10 minutes
-
OLAG crowned winners of ACE Spoken Word Contest
18 minutes
-
Medical and Dental Council worried over growing misconduct complaints against health professionals
23 minutes
-
Mahama cut sod for construction of 24-hour economy market in Bole
36 minutes
-
UNFPA and partners triple fistula repairs but Ghana needs 2,249 a year to meet 2030 target
41 minutes
-
Eastern Regional Fire Commander rallies officers to meet 2026 fire safety targets
46 minutes
-
Bosomtwe STEM Girls SHS team returns to rousing welcome after World Robofest Championship feat
51 minutes
-
Amin Adam warns against politicising banking regulation after GN Savings ruling
1 hour
-
GN Savings ruling poses fiscal and financial-stability risks – Amin Adam
2 hours
-
Amin Adam calls on BoG and Finance Ministry to explain implications of GN Savings ruling
2 hours
-
Restoring GN Savings and Loans will be difficult after years of asset disposal — Dr Kweku Ndoum
2 hours
-
Misrepresentation of GN Bank’s financial position led to collapse – Dr Kweku Nduom
2 hours
-
Collapse of GN Bank led to loss of over 4,500 jobs — Dr Kweku Ndoum
2 hours
-
Arrest and denial of bail being used to intimidate opposition voices — Egyapa Mercer
2 hours
-
GN Savings & Loans: Banking sector clean-up could’ve been managed better – Bobby Banson
3 hours