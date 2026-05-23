Regional

Eastern Regional Fire Commander rallies officers to meet 2026 fire safety targets

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  23 May 2026 1:11pm
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The Eastern Regional Fire Commander, Emmanuel Ofori Asamoah, has urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Fire Safety Officers across the region to intensify efforts towards achieving the Ghana National Fire Service’s 2026 fire safety targets.

Speaking at a strategic meeting held at the Eastern Regional Headquarters of the Ghana National Fire Service in Koforidua on May 21, 2026, ACFOII Asamoah charged officers from all 26 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to strengthen public education, inspections, community engagement and enforcement of fire safety regulations.

The meeting brought together fire safety officers from across the Eastern Region to review performance gaps and adopt strategies aimed at improving fire prevention and emergency preparedness.

Addressing the officers, ACFOII Asamoah described the targets as “life-saving responsibilities” rather than routine administrative duties, stressing the need for proactive engagement with communities.

He encouraged officers to adopt innovative and low-cost methods to expand public education campaigns, including the use of community information centres and local radio stations to reach wider audiences.

The officers also highlighted a number of operational challenges affecting their work, including inadequate logistics, limited public cooperation and difficult terrain in some districts.

Despite the challenges, participants reaffirmed their commitment to exceeding the 2026 targets and improving fire safety standards across the region.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of a regional operational calendar to guide monthly activities, joint inspections, training programmes and quarterly performance reviews.

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