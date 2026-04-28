Fire Service opens stations to public as Ghana marks International Firefighters Day

The Ghana National Fire Service has announced a week-long series of activities to commemorate International Firefighters’ Day, with a strong focus on public education and honouring fallen heroes.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Tuesday, April 28, ACFO II Rashid Nisawu, a Regional Fire Officer said the celebration, which runs from April 27 to May 4, is aimed at deepening fire safety awareness and engaging the public.

“I’m using this opportunity to come to the studios and drive home fire safety messages to help reduce the rising trend of fire incidents,” he said.

He confirmed that several activities have been opened to the public, particularly an “Open Day” where residents can visit fire stations across the Greater Accra Region.

“Tomorrow is Open Day. The general public is invited to our various stations to learn more about our operations. You will see our fire tenders, hydraulic platforms, control rooms, and everything you need to know about the Fire Service,” he noted.

ACFO II Nisawu also shed light on the origins of the global observance, tracing it back to a tragic incident in Linton in 1999, where five firefighters lost their lives while battling a bushfire after a sudden change in wind direction

“From that moment, it was agreed globally that May 4 should be set aside to honour firefighters,” he explained.

As part of this year’s activities, fire service flags were flown at half-mast to honour fallen personnel, while officers are wearing red and blue ribbons to symbolise their commitment and sacrifice.

Other activities lined up include a float through principal streets on Thursday, converging at Mokola, followed by games on Friday, May 1.

The celebration will climax on May 4 with a ceremonial parade and a special recognition ceremony for firefighters who have been injured in the line of duty, as well as those who lost their lives.

“We’ve invited families of our fallen colleagues to honour them. A nation that does not honour its heroes is not worth dying for,” he said.

He described the initiative as crucial, stressing the importance of fire safety awareness.

“Fire can be a good servant but a bad master. That is why this campaign is very important,” he added.

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