MP confirms arrest of two midwives over missing baby at Salaga Government Hospital

The Member of Parliament for Salaga South, Hajia Zuwerah Mohammed Ibrahimah, has confirmed the arrest of two midwives in connection with the disappearance of a newborn baby at the Salaga Government Hospital.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, the MP said the incident occurred around 12:00 noon on the same day, after which an official complaint was lodged with the Salaga Police Station at about 2:00 p.m.

According to Zuwerah Mohammed Ibrahimah, the two midwives are currently in police custody and assisting with investigations. They are expected to be arraigned before court as part of the ongoing probe.

“I have since been in touch with the relevant authorities and my checks with the Ghana Police Service at Salaga indicates that two midwives have been arrested in connection with the matter,” the statement read.

The MP expressed deep concern over the incident and shared in the anxiety and pain of the affected family. She assured the family and the general public that she is closely monitoring developments and engaging the appropriate authorities to ensure a thorough investigation and justice for the family.

Zuwerah Mohammed Ibrahimah appealed to the public to remain calm and refrain from circulating unverified information that could undermine the investigations. She urged citizens to allow security agencies to carry out their work while supporting the affected family.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family, and I sincerely hope for a swift and positive resolution to this unfortunate situation,” she added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.