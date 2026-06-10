Platform-based activity supporting income generation in Ghana’s $1bn digital economy

As Ghana's digital services economy generates an estimated USD 1 billion annually, a new study commissioned by Bolt and conducted by Ipsos highlights the growing role platform-based activity is playing in supporting income generation, entrepreneurship, and economic participation across the country.

The Gig Economy Report examined participation across multiple sectors, including ride-hailing, delivery, e-commerce, freelancing, remote work, and micro-tasks, offering fresh insight into how Ghanaians are adapting to an increasingly digital and entrepreneurial economy.

The findings show that ride-hailing has emerged as one of the most significant segments within Africa's gig economy, ranking second only to e-commerce among participants surveyed. Financial independence, flexible earning opportunities, and the ability to generate additional income were identified among the key drivers of participation.

The report comes at a time when Ghana's economy continues to experience changing income patterns, growing urbanisation, and increasing digital adoption. Against this backdrop, platform-based activity is becoming an increasingly important way for individuals to access income opportunities while maintaining flexibility and independence.

According to the study, Ghana's entrepreneurial culture remains one of its strongest economic assets. With an estimated 80% of workers operating within the informal sector, digital platforms are increasingly providing accessible pathways for individuals to generate income, participate in the digital economy, and build entrepreneurial ventures of their own.

The findings also highlight the enabling role of technology in supporting this growth. Near-universal mobile connectivity, increasing smartphone penetration, and widespread mobile money adoption have helped accelerate access to digital services, making platform-based activity more accessible than ever before.

Speaking on the findings, Teddy-Appah Dankyi,Senior General Manager, Bolt West Africa said,

"As Ghana's digital economy continues to evolve, platform-based activity is becoming an increasingly important part of how people generate income and participate in economic life. The findings reinforce the role digital platforms can play in supporting entrepreneurship, financial independence, and greater economic participation. They also provide valuable insight into how technology is helping create opportunities for individuals across the country."

Beyond income generation, the report points to broader opportunities for continued growth within Ghana's digital economy. As adoption of digital services increases, platform-based activity is expected to play an even greater role in supporting entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic inclusion.

The findings contribute to growing conversations around the future of income generation, entrepreneurship, and digital participation, providing evidence-based insights into how technology-enabled platforms are helping shape Ghana's evolving economy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.