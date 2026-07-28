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Mahama and Gabon leader discuss climate action, mining and maritime security cooperation

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  28 July 2026 3:20pm
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Ghana and Gabon are set to explore greater cooperation in climate action, natural resource management and maritime security, as President John Dramani Mahama and Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema discussed ways to address shared environmental and security concerns.

Addressing the Gabonese leader and his delegation at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, July 28, President Mahama said both countries could draw on their respective experiences to improve resource governance and promote sustainable development.

He pointed to Gabon’s reputation in forest conservation and Ghana’s efforts towards sustainable development as a foundation for increased collaboration.

“Gabon's internationally recognised leadership in forest conservation and Ghana's commitment to sustainable development provide a firm basis for closer cooperation in biodiversity conservation, carbon markets, renewable energy, climate resilience, sustainable forest management and advocacy for increased climate financing for Africa,” he said.

The President also highlighted opportunities for cooperation in mining, saying both countries could exchange expertise and best practices to ensure natural resources deliver long-term benefits to their citizens.

“By sharing our expertise, experience and best practices, our countries can promote responsible mining, local content development, mineral beneficiation, environmental stewardship and transparent resource management that delivers lasting value to our citizens,” President Mahama said.

Agriculture, fisheries and food security were also identified as areas with potential for closer collaboration, particularly given the two countries’ coastal locations and natural resources.

“As maritime nations endowed with abundant natural resources, Ghana and Gabon can deepen cooperation in sustainable fisheries management, aquaculture development, fish processing, climate-smart agriculture, agricultural research and food security initiatives,” he said.

President Mahama further stressed the importance of cooperation on maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, where countries face challenges including piracy and illegal fishing.

“As maritime nations bordering the Gulf of Guinea, Ghana and Gabon have a shared interest in promoting maritime security, combating piracy and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, protecting the marine ecosystem and advancing the blue economy as a driver of inclusive and sustainable growth,” he said.

He said the discussions between the two leaders were aimed at building a stronger partnership that would support regional integration, economic transformation and sustainable development.

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