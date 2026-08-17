Sunbeth strengthens Ghana presence to drive agricultural value addition

Sunbeth Global Concepts, a leading African agricultural commodity trading and export company, has strengthened its presence in Ghana as part of its long-term strategy to deepen intra-African trade, expand regional partnerships and promote greater value addition in the continent’s agricultural sector.

Founded in Nigeria in 2017, Sunbeth has grown into a major exporter of cocoa, cashew, soybeans, sesame seeds and other agricultural commodities.

The company operates across Africa, Europe and the Middle East, exporting more than 200,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans and 60,000 metric tonnes of cashew nuts to international markets while supplying some of the world’s leading food and confectionery manufacturers.

The company’s expansion into Ghana follows a landmark development in which it became the first Nigerian company in decades to receive a licence from the Ghana Cocoa Marketing Company (CMC Ghana) to source Ghana’s premium cocoa beans directly for international markets.

Sunbeth said the milestone reinforces its commitment to strengthening Ghana-Nigeria trade relations and advancing the broader vision of increased intra-African trade.

As part of its expansion strategy, the company is also investing significantly in Africa’s agro-processing capacity through the construction of a 70,000-metric-tonne cocoa processing facility and an 80,000-metric-tonne cashew processing plant. Both facilities are scheduled for commissioning in the first half of 2027.

The investments form part of Sunbeth’s strategy to move beyond commodity exports towards industrial-scale value addition, sustainable job creation and stronger agricultural value chains across Africa.

Managing Director of Sunbeth Global Concepts, Olasunkanmi Owoyemi, said the company’s presence in Ghana represented more than a market expansion.

“Our presence in Ghana represents far more than market expansion. It reflects our belief in Africa’s potential to build stronger regional value chains through collaboration, responsible sourcing and long-term investment,” he said.

Mr Owoyemi said Ghana’s globally recognised cocoa industry presented an opportunity for Sunbeth to work with farmers, regulators and industry stakeholders to deliver quality products to international markets while contributing to sustainable economic growth across the region.

Ghana remains one of the world’s leading producers of premium cocoa, with a reputation for quality, traceability and sustainability.

Sunbeth said it intends to work closely with local stakeholders to support responsible sourcing practices, strengthen market access and contribute to the continued growth of Ghana’s agricultural export sector.

The company’s operations are underpinned by its commitment to ethical sourcing, sustainability, farmer empowerment and environmental stewardship. Through its continent-wide operations, Sunbeth continues to invest in systems and partnerships aimed at promoting transparency, quality assurance and shared prosperity across agricultural communities.

As it expands across Africa, Sunbeth said it remains focused on connecting African agricultural excellence to global markets while investing in infrastructure, partnerships and innovation to unlock greater value from the continent’s agricultural resources.

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