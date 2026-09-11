Apologize to Sarkodie – Shatta Wale to Stonebwoy

If Ghana’s music industry needed a lawyer to settle the latest Sarkodie and Stonebwoy drama, Shatta Wale appeared ready to take the case.

The dancehall star brought some theatrics to a TikTok Live session as he dressed up as a lawyer while addressing the recent back-and-forth between the two musicians.

But behind the playful outfit was a rather serious verdict.

Shatta Wale took Sarkodie’s side and told Stonebwoy to apologise to the rapper, insisting that Sarkodie’s post which sparked the latest reaction was not directed at him in the first place.

He questioned why disagreements between artistes who have shared years in the industry continue to spill into public spaces, arguing that the constant exchanges do little to help Ghanaian music.

He also reminded Stonebwoy of Sarkodie’s long journey in the industry and the respect he believes should come with it.

Shatta believes Stonebwoy’s issue with Sarkodie stems from the ShattaSark brotherhood, as he warns his dancehall colleague to keep his name out of his mouth.

“You’re pained about the Shatta-Sark brotherhood. Sarkodie is my person. Irrespective of whatever beef I have had with him, we have a special bond. Brothers fight and still continue being related. Sarkodie’s energy gels with mine. It’s why you’re jealous. Don’t let your enmity with me cause you to disrespect Sarkodie”.

And, as far as Shatta’s verdict in this particular case goes, Stonebwoy has the coming days to do the needful before hell breaks loose.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.