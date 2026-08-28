Shatta Wale endorses Mahama’s vision, questions appointees

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has expressed support for President John Dramani Mahama’s governing ideology, while withholding a similar endorsement for members of his administration.

Speaking in an interview with GHOne TV, Shatta Wale said he was satisfied with the President’s vision but suggested that the performance of some government appointees had left him unimpressed.

“I’m happy with President Mahama [and] his ideology,” he said.

His comments come amid a broader assessment of the performance of President Mahama’s ministers and other appointees, with the musician distinguishing between his support for the President’s political direction and his reservations about those responsible for implementing it.

Shatta Wale’s position has also been placed against his own dealings with government. He recently claimed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports owed him about GH¢5 million for promotional activities he undertook in support of the Black Stars during Ghana’s 2026 World Cup campaign. The claim has not been independently verified, and the Ministry is yet to publicly respond.

The artiste said the alleged outstanding payment had contributed to his inability to identify a best-performing minister or presidential appointee.

“With the World Cup that we did, you know we had to promote whatever…We were supposed to be paid. Up till now, I have not been paid. For the postings and ads, a lot. I think now they owe me about GH₵5 million," he said.

“Oh, not a penny. You call the minister; he will not pick. The deputy minister of finance will also not pick it. Disrespect, total disrespect in this country,” he fumed.

His latest comments, therefore, present a mixed assessment of the administration, approving of the President’s ideological direction but criticising aspects of the performance and conduct of some appointees.

Shatta Wale has previously demonstrated public support for the national team and, in March 2026, pledged $100,000 towards Ghana’s World Cup campaign.

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